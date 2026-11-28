A spate of alcohol poisonings in Iran has led to deaths and serious injuries including blindness.

Two years after four people were executed for distributing contaminated alcoholic beverages – causing the deaths of 17 people and leaving 199 with injuries, including blindness – another spate of mass alcohol poisoning has swept through Iran.

Since mid-November, more than 20 people have died and at least 500 have been poisoned from consuming methanol-contaminated alcohol, the same substance used in medical disinfectants and wound care, and potentially fatal if consumed.

The first death was reported on November 16 in Marvdasht, in Fars Province, central Iran. By Friday, 66 people in Fars Province, 126 in Hormozgan Province in southern Iran, 230 in Razavi Khorasan Province and 15 in West Azerbaijan Province had been poisoned.

Police have launched a crackdown on bootleg alcohol sellers since then and by Friday, about 10 people were arrested across Iran in connection with the cases.

On Friday, the prosecutor of Razavi Khorasan Province said that the poisoning cases in Razavi Khorasan, Fars and Hormozgan provinces were connected. But several individuals had been arrested in connection with a “contaminated alcohol distribution network”.

Banned

A former Tehran police detective, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that any investigation into these incidents will have to look at the wider bootleg alcohol industry to avoid repeat poisoning incidents.

“In cases such as methanol poisoning affecting several cities or provinces, investigators need to look beyond the distribution network and examine the production network as well,” he said.

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“Sometimes distributors may not even know that the alcohol they are selling to the public is contaminated. In such cases, investigations usually continue until those responsible for producing the contaminated drinks are identified and apprehended.”

Laws in effect banning alcohol were established in 1980, shortly after the Islamic Revolution, although religious minorities such as Christians and Jews can still access beverages such as wine.

The sale and purchase of alcohol is illegal in Iran, with drinkers potentially facing punishments of 80 lashes and jail, while repeat offenders have been executed.

Despite the strict laws, Hossein Kermanpour, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Health, recently repeated the government’s advice that people should avoid consuming alcohol – but if they do and experience unusual symptoms, they should seek immediate medical attention.

The use of cheap medical-grade alcohol as the base of their products has made the consumption of illicit alcoholic beverages highly risky, the former police detective said.

“They typically buy medical-grade ethanol and mix it with a certain percentage of grape or date-based alcohol before selling it. Some use tea or acorn extracts to alter the colour and taste, while others add tequila or whisky-like flavourings to imitate the taste and appearance of commercial spirits,” he said.

“The problem is that medical alcohol, which is supposed to be ethanol, can sometimes contain traces or higher concentrations of methanol due to various factors. If the ethanol used in production is contaminated with methanol, the resulting product can become extremely toxic. In such cases, even the producers themselves may be unaware that the alcohol they purchased was contaminated, potentially exposing consumers to serious poisoning.”

Medical issues

Iranians say that alcohol is said to be available in major cities, and two official studies conducted in the early 2010s found an increase in alcohol consumption among Iranians aged between 15 and 64.

The National Mental Health Survey commissioned by the Ministry of Health in 2011 estimated that 830 per 100,000 people (approximately 623,000 individuals) had alcohol dependence, while 2,800 per 100,000 were recreational drinkers. A second survey also reported that there was a particular increase in alcohol consumption among people aged under 18 and women. A more recent study by the Ministry of Health in 2021 gave a more mixed assessment about any rise in alcohol use in Iran.

Dr Shadi Hassanzadeh, a general practitioner in Mashhad, told Al Jazeera that only when patients experience extreme medical issues – such as blurred vision, progressive loss of consciousness, and seizures – do they realise this is not ordinary intoxication and seek help, although by then it might be too late to save their eyesight.

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“Methanol, or industrial alcohol, is extremely dangerous when used in homemade alcoholic drinks because consumers have no way of detecting its presence. By the time its effects become apparent, serious damage may already have been done to the body,” said Hassanzadeh.

Maryam, a nurse at an ophthalmology hospital in Tehran, told Al Jazeera that despite the law, she does not see people admitted with alcohol-related incidents afraid to reveal consumption of illicit alcohol.

“Since there is a widespread belief that consuming industrial alcohol causes blindness, ophthalmology hospitals are among the first places people turn to for treatment. The most common symptoms they present with are vision problems,” she said.

“Most people do not realise that seeking medical attention soon after consuming industrial alcohol increases their chances of saving their eyesight. Because they often do not know they have been poisoned, they delay seeking treatment until it is too late for doctors to do anything.”

Most cases of alcohol poisoning happen during weekends and national celebrations, she said, when Iranians have a respite from gruelling work and education schedules.

“During the first 24 hours after consuming methanol, the symptoms can resemble those of an ordinary hangover, making it difficult for people to recognise the danger,” she said. “They may only realise something is seriously wrong around 72 hours after consumption, when the symptoms become more severe,” she said.