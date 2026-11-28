Protests are the latest in a long series of demonstrations demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

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Clashes have ⁠broken out between police and protesters in another antigovernment protest in ⁠Albania, this one ⁠called by students and opposition figures to mark the country’s Independence Day.

Albanian police used ⁠water cannon and tear gas on protesters gathered in the capital, Tirana, on Saturday, as demonstrators threw stones and petrol bombs to try to smash street cameras and government building windows.

Video footage showed the main boulevard blanketed in thick smoke as protesters and police exchanged projectiles. The health ministry said eight people were injured, including a police officer and two journalists.

The clashes are the latest in a long series of antigovernment protests in Albania demanding the resignation of Prime ‌Minister Edi Rama.

The leaderless protest movement, which became known as the Flamingo Revolution, began in May with peaceful rallies against a luxury hotel project in a coastal nature reserve linked to United States President Donald Trump’s family.

The project fuelled anger over alleged corruption, as protests expanded in October to include poor healthcare facilities and a lack of prospects for young people.

November 28 is typically a day of national celebrations and a public holiday, as this year marks the 114th anniversary of the country’s declaration of independence.

But this year, thousands gathered in central Tirana as students and opposition parties both called for a nationwide protest.

Police were deployed along the main roads leading in and out of the capital on Saturday, conducting vehicle checks.

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“I came here specifically for the protest,” Arian Lleshi, a 33-year-old who travelled to Tirana from the United Kingdom, told The Associated Press. “Why? Because we have been suffering for far too long. We have spread ourselves across Europe and around the world, and it is almost as if we are citizens without a state. We are like stateless citizens.”

The political parties in Albania since the fall of communism in the 1990s “no longer represent anyone,” Lleshi said.

“They need to make way for a new generation of intellectuals and people who have a greater stake in the country’s future.”

Tirana resident Suzana Gjeta, a retiree, told the AP she was demonstrating for both young people and those like herself “who are living on just 120 euros [$131] a month”.

“We hope this system will go, that Edi Rama will go and that this corruption will end,” she said.

In late October, the government gave police the power to temporarily restrict gatherings near public institutions and impose fines on protesters caught looting and concealing their identity. Protests have since drawn smaller crowds.

The European Union, which the Balkan nation aspires to join, has called for an investigation into excessive force by police and called on “all sides to de-escalate the tension”.