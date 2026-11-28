The IMEU Policy Project told Al Jazeera it had yet to hear from NBC after reports the advertisement would not air again.

NBCUniversal has reportedly pulled an advertisement from a Palestinian rights organization calling for an end to US military aid to Israel after pro-Israel Jewish groups objected to the spot, which aired during a Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving special and showed a Palestinian girl who lost her leg in Gaza.

The 30-second spot, which aired on Wednesday night, starts with a girl looking longingly at a bicycle that costs $400 and shows her doing chores for a year to save up for it.

It then cuts to another girl standing amid rubble in Gaza, on crutches and missing one leg, as the narrator says: “Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to Israel to do this.”

The advertisement directs viewers to a campaign site for Every Three Seconds where they can contact Congress to oppose a new US military aid deal with Israel. Israeli media have reported that the Trump administration is negotiating a five-year deal that would take effect when the current agreement expires in 2028.

Israel has killed at least 74,772 Palestinians in Gaza since its genocidal war began in October 2023.

The Anti-Defamation League’s chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt called NBC’s decision to air the advertisement “indefensible”, saying it “blatantly demonizes the Jewish state and makes false claims about the use of American taxpayer dollars”.

“At a moment of escalating antisemitism, there is no rationale to justify fanning the flames with such a twisted narrative,” he wrote on X.

B’nai B’rith International also criticised the advertisement, calling it “hateful, misleading and full of misinformation” and saying it played on an anti-Semitic trope about Jewish people deliberately harming children. The group said the advertisement left out the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attacks, and called on NBC to explain how it was approved.

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The Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) Policy Project, the Palestinian rights organization that paid for the advertisement, told Al Jazeera on Saturday that it had not heard directly from NBC since the spot aired on Wednesday and was still trying to confirm reports that it would not run again.

NBC’s decision to pull the advertisement was reported on Friday by multiple outlets, including Variety, Deadline, and The New York Times, citing unnamed sources. Reports said senior executives at NBC were unaware of the advertisement until after it was broadcast. The outlets reported that the company said it would review how it approves commercials going forward.

NBC has not publicly confirmed that the advertisement was pulled. It did not respond to Al Jazeera’s request for comment.

In a statement on Friday, the IMEU Policy Project said the advertisement “passed NBC’s stringent fact-checking requirements”. The organisation identified the second girl in the advertisement as nine-year-old Meral al-Babli, whose leg was amputated after an Israeli strike on her home that also killed her mother and her grandmother.

“We are disheartened to hear reports that NBC executives will no longer air our ad, which endorses a policy of ending taxpayer funding to Israel that a majority of Americans agree with, and will change those requirements to censor more factually true ads like ours,” the statement continued. “We hope, for the sake of NBC’s reputation, that these reports are not true.”

The current 10-year, $38bn memorandum of understanding was signed under the Obama administration in 2016 and took effect in 2019.