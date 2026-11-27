Trump says he urged Putin to ‘pull back’ military aggression in Europe amid escalating Russian and Ukrainian attacks.

Share Zelenskyy warns of major Russian attack as Trump urges Putin to ‘pull back’ on social media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine has information that Russia is preparing a new mass strike on the country in the coming days.

“Unfortunately, we have information about a new mass strike being prepared by the Russians,” he said in his nightly video address on Thursday. “In the coming days, please pay attention to the alarms of missile threats.”

It was the second such warning from Zelenskyy this week. He also had a message for Moscow: “We will rebuild what is ours and retaliate against every Russian strike.”

Trump urges Putin to pull back

US President Donald Trump said he had pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to ease Russia’s military actions in Europe.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he spent “a lot of time” in talks with Putin in China on the issue of Putin pulling back “all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe”.

“Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH,” Trump wrote. He said he hoped that would allow a deal between Russia and Ukraine to be “made quickly”, which he called “a strong possibility”.

Trump said he updated NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on the talks during a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Wednesday night.

Latest attacks

Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles overnight, wounding seven people and hitting a shopping centre and two other buildings, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Moscow said it hit drone-related sites in the city. Russian forces have attacked Kyiv and other cities almost continuously since September.

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Ukraine said its drones hit an oil refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, oil reservoirs at a Transneft facility in Bashkortostan and the Marinovka military airfield in the Volgograd region.

Ukraine has also widened its attacks at sea. On Monday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine used seven naval drones to hit the Russian corvette Merkury and the cargo ship Angara off Libya. Libyan officials told the Associated Press news agency that the Merkury was heavily damaged but not sunk.

At about the same time, a suspected Ukrainian drone struck the Russia-bound cargo ship Sparta II in the Baltic Sea, near Finland. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the attacks a “very dangerous trend“.

At least four Russian vessels have been targeted this month.

Europe’s funding for Ukraine

European Union leaders are struggling at a summit in Brussels to agree on a new 45 billion euro ($49bn) loan to help Ukraine meet its economic and military needs next year. It would come on top of a 90 billion euro ($99bn) loan, agreed nearly a year ago, that covers most of Ukraine’s government needs for 2026 and 2027.

Early on Friday in Brussels, European Council President Antonio Costa said that 24 member states supported the new loan, as talks on the bloc’s next seven-year budget stretched on.

The loan is tangled up with the EU’s budget for 2028 to 2034, which includes about $110bn for Ukraine over seven years. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has threatened to hold up the budget unless all member states make a “collective commitment” to Ukraine.

North Korea ‘pauses’ arms deliveries

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (GUR) said on Thursday that North Korea has temporarily halted some military cooperation with Russia after diplomatic tensions between the allies.

It said this includes deliveries of KN-23 ballistic missiles and artillery shells, and Russian military flights over North Korean territory.

GUR said North Korea’s Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui announced the pause last month in response to a Russian deputy foreign minister’s assertion that Moscow would help ease tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang.

GUR also said Pyongyang is holding off on a Russian request to raise North Korea’s military presence in Russia from about 8,500 to 50,000 troops.

It added that North Korean units remain in Russia’s Kursk region and that a North Korean missile unit has been in the Voronezh region since mid-summer, from where Russia strikes Ukraine.

South Korean and Western intelligence agencies have said Pyongyang sent more than 10,000 soldiers to Russia’s Kursk region in 2024, along with artillery shells, missiles and long-range rocket systems.

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Strikes continue

On November 20, Russia fired more than 400 drones and 110 missiles at Ukraine, killing eight people, Zelenskyy said.

It was one of the largest attacks of the war and followed Putin’s vow to retaliate for Ukrainian strikes on the Kerch Bridge linking Russia to Crimea.