India has tried to keep Pakistani dramas off its screens since May 2025. Indians get enough of these shows – VPNs and private screenings are coming to their rescue.

When New Delhi-based cultural impresario and curator Abu Sufiyan Khan organised a recent screening of the Pakistani romantic drama Dar-e-Nijaat in the Indian capital, he was stunned. It was meant to be a private event for 45 people, at most. Khan got more than 700 requests for attendance.

Like all other Pakistani shows and songs, Dar-e-Nijaat is officially banned in India. Yet every weekend, Indian viewers gather on Instagram to exchange clips, debate episodes and celebrate its leading character, Abu Bakr.

Offline, watch parties and group screenings are organised in different parts of the country. As the craze for the show – which involves a young woman Zaryab, her childhood love Zamil, and Abu Bakr, who later steps into Zaryab’s life to fill a void – has gripped Indian cities, the police have been left playing cat-and-mouse.

At least two screenings in the southern city of Bengaluru, scheduled for this coming weekend, have now been cancelled after authorities saw posters advertising the events. But those attempts at a crackdown haven’t dimmed the appeal of the show.

One phrase, repeated across fan pages and comment sections, has become a shorthand for its craze: “Sabr ka phal nahi, Abu Bakr chahiye,” (We don’t want the reward of patience; we want Abu Bakr.)

It is a playful twist on a familiar Urdu proverb, and an indication of the affection Indian viewers have developed for a fictional Pakistani man. “We have all been looking forward to an Abu Bakr. I have been going gaga over him because of how empathetic he is, and that is what is missing in most of the men these days,” says Rakhshanda Mujib, a fan from Bengaluru.

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Yet the excitement over Dar-e-Nijaat is only the latest expression of a much wider appetite. India’s efforts to keep Pakistani entertainment off its screens have done little to extinguish the appetite for it.

“Indians cannot approach Pakistani artists on Instagram, access Pakistani music on Spotify or view Pakistani dramas without VPNs or proxies on YouTube,” Sufiyan Khan said.

But for many, the forbidden fruit of Pakistani culture remains alluring enough to risk breaching the official ban.

The ban

Despite multiple wars and near-perpetual tensions, India and Pakistan had for decades allowed cultural exchanges – even though they each periodically imposed restrictions.

But informal bans on Pakistani artistes working or performing in India gained ground over the past decade as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in New Delhi increasingly dialled down all contact with Pakistan to a bare minimum.

A new tipping point arrived in April 2025, when gunmen killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam, in Indian-administered Kashmir. India blamed Pakistan for the attack, while Islamabad denied any role. The neighbours fought an intense four-day war before agreeing to a ceasefire.

Since then, India has banned all Pakistani songs, movies and dramas from streaming platforms, including YouTube. It has cited national security for its decision. This week, it demanded that Netflix take down – from viewing in India – Pakistan’s first show on that platform.

Yet while China imposed a similar ban on Korean pop culture in 2016, and it held for the better part of a decade, India’s efforts appear to be failing.

The reason lies in where the chokepoint sits. China controls the platforms its citizens use. India does not control YouTube. Section 69A of India’s Information Technology Act lets the government direct platforms to block content, and the orders are generally confidential. In practice, YouTube geo-blocked Pakistani channels for users in India.

But a geo-block governs a platform, not a viewer. A VPN changes where a viewer appears to be, and anyone who downloads a drama that way can re-upload it from an account inside India.

On May 8, 2025 – the day streaming platforms were told to drop Pakistani content – searches for VPNs in India rose 72 percent, according to the monitoring firm Top10VPN, which links the rise to both governments blocking each other’s online content.

The love

Those VPNs downloaded in India translate into good business for Pakistani channels like ARY Digital, the network behind Dar-e-Nijaat.

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“Indian viewers account for 30 to 35 percent of total views for Pakistani channels”, says Jerjees Seja, head of ARY Entertainment. “In this day and age, you can make access to content difficult, but you can’t stop it.”

Seja’s assertion is hard to dispute. The 2022 drama Tere Bin and the 2024 soap Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum were both also wildly popular in India. Pakistani director Mehreen Jabbar says viewers in India message her about her series such as Dr Bahu, Jackson Heights and Daam.

So, what makes these shows click for Indian audiences?

Culturally, the similarities between India and Pakistan mean that a lot that’s seen in Pakistani shows is instantly relatable for many across the border. Seja adds that Pakistan’s entertainment industry has also grown in its quality of production. “Our content has become very strong over the years,” he said. “It is realistic, on-the-ground, thought-provoking, and relatable.”

But there’s another reason, too, suggests Sufiyan Khan, that dramas like Dar-e-Nijaat find a willing audience in India. Far too often, Indian shows and movies stereotype Muslim characters. By contrast, Dar-e-Nijaat’s appeal, he said, lies in part in its “exceptional portrayal of Islam as not being threatening or Bollywood-style performative with kohl eyes and prayer caps but a refreshing, non-judgmental and inclusive Islam where all the rituals are being practised with humility”.

The future

Culture is inconvenient in wartime politics because it makes an enemy familiar. But technology has made it harder for governments to firewall entire societies.

“Over the last few years, a whole wave of Indian people are consuming Pakistani TV shows, music and influencer content. There has been a democratisation of culture and access, which has led to the breaking of stereotypes,” said Aishwarya Verma, a policy analyst in Delhi. “Back in the day, we didn’t know too much about our brothers and sisters across the border, and vice versa.”

Pakistani actress and singer Haniya Aamer, for instance, is popular for her music in India. A recent song by her, Pablo, features Indian actress Rakhi Sawant. “We’re all listening to her music,” said Verma. “Who would have thought?”

Ajay Bisaria, former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan, said bans of the kind India has imposed rarely work. “Technology changes. It makes both borders and bans less relevant. Governments impose bans because culture is visible and easy to restrict. Pakistan has done the same: Indian films were banned there for decades.”

Yet, as with Pakistani shows in India, Bollywood thrived on pirated cassettes in Pakistan.

“Culture”, Bisaria said, “has played a massive binding force in the bilateral relationship between India and Pakistan, whether the two nations have wanted it or not.” And Dar-e-Nijaat shows it continues to do so.