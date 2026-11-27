Costa Rica is under pressure over its decision to bar the UN expert who has documented Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Costa Rica has banned United Nations independent rapporteur Francesca Albanese from entering the country over what officials described as the risk she poses to national security.

Albanese has been one of Israel’s foremost critics, documenting its genocidal war on Gaza as well as its systematic discrimination against Palestinians and illegal settlement in occupied Palestinian territory since 1967.

Albanese was stopped by police on security grounds on Thursday as she arrived at Juan Santamaria international airport in the capital San Jose, where she was due to be presented with an honorary degree from the University of Costa Rica.

Albanese, who called the move “a disgrace”, was still being held at the airport on Friday.

Omer Badilla, the director-general of Costa Rica’s immigration authority, later appeared to offer some explanation on social media, saying Albanese “was refused entry to the country because she is the subject of an international alert due to links to terrorist acts”, without specifying the nature of that alert or which country had issued it.

“It is important to note that when national security is at risk, as is the case here,” Badilla continued without elaborating. “Our police authorities strictly enforce the provisions of our legal system.”

While the move was welcomed by Israel, including by its Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, a number of Costa Rican and regional figures and rights groups, as well as the University of Costa Rica, have objected to the treatment of Albanese and demanded an explanation.

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On Thursday, the Association of Human Rights Lawyers, Judges and Prosecutors of Latin America and the Caribbean (AJUFIDH) urged the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to seek answers from the Costa Rican government, arguing that the ban may violate international obligations protecting UN experts.

Costa Rican lawmakers from several political parties have also criticised the move, describing it as arbitrary and damaging to the country’s reputation for defending human rights and international law, while the university has formally requested that immigration authorities and foreign ministry officials explain the legal grounds for the decision.

Why would Israel celebrate a UN figure not being allowed entry to Costa Rica?

As Special Rapporteur, Albanese has used her position to document Israeli violations of international law. She accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, maintaining an apartheid system against Palestinians and pursuing territorial expansion through illegal settlements in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

In her March 2024 report, Anatomy of a Genocide, for which she received numerous threats, Albanese found that there were reasonable grounds to conclude that Israel had committed acts prohibited under the UN Genocide Convention. She subsequently called for an arms embargo, sanctions against Israel and an end to the trade and financial relationships sustaining its occupation.

Throughout her tenure, Albanese has repeatedly described the occupation of Palestinian territory as an entrenched system of apartheid and settler colonialism, arguing that the displacement of Palestinians and expansion of illegal Israeli settlements are part of a much wider process of territorial dispossession.

She has also challenged Israel’s international backers, accusing governments of providing diplomatic protection and military assistance while failing to uphold their obligations under international law.

In her July 2025 report, she went further still, naming companies including Microsoft, Amazon and Google, alongside arms manufacturers and financial institutions, which she said were helping to sustain Israel’s occupation and military campaign. She called on governments to sever trade and financial ties with Israel, impose an arms embargo and hold companies accountable.

On Friday, Balkees Jarrah, Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch, told Al Jazeera: “The Costa Rican authorities’ decision to bar Francesca Albanese entry comes in the context of increasing efforts aimed at muzzling criticism of Israeli authorities’ atrocity crimes against Palestinians, ensuring impunity for these abuses, and other governments’ complicity in them.”

Who is Francesca Albanese?

Born to a lawyer and a homemaker in a small town in the Campania region of southern Italy in 1977, Albanese has said her interest in Israeli-Palestinian politics was shaped by her father’s library, where she encountered the writings of Holocaust survivor Primo Levi. She was also inspired by her older brother’s bedroom posters supporting Palestine during the first Intifada.

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After studying law at the University of Pisa and human rights at SOAS in London, she pursued a career with the UN, first in Africa, then in Geneva and finally in Jerusalem with UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, before going on to be appointed Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories in May 2022.

Is this the first time Israel and its allies have targeted Albanese?

No.

Israel and its supporters have been campaigning against Albanese for years, repeatedly accusing her of anti-Semitism and anti-Israel bias and calling for her removal from her UN post.

The campaign intensified in 2023, when Israel and pro-Israel organisations stepped up demands for her dismissal following allegations that some of her public comments crossed the line into anti-Semitism.

In January that year, 11 US members of Congress signed a bipartisan letter urging the UN to remove her, while Israeli government officials also called for her resignation. Albanese rejected the accusations, saying they were intended to discredit her work documenting Israeli abuses.

The most significant escalation came in July 2025, when the Trump administration imposed sanctions against Albanese, accusing her of pursuing a campaign of political and economic warfare against Israel and the United States.

The measures included restrictions on Albanese entering the US, blocking her property and financial interests subject to US jurisdiction and prohibiting US nationals from engaging in transactions with her, effectively isolating her from much of the US financial system.

The US decision was roundly condemned by the UN and various rights groups.

A committee of the UN’s Human Rights Council characterised it as just one aspect of the “continued assault of the current US administration on the entire UN system and its core values of human rights, justice, accountability and the rule of law”. Rights groups, including Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International, also criticised the decision, with the latter slamming the US measures as a “disgraceful affront to international justice”.