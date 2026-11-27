The US FCC authorised the plan on Wednesday, calling it a first in the history of the country.

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SpaceX founder and billionaire Elon Musk’s plan to launch a million satellites was approved this week by the United States, as controversy over data centres needed to drive the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution leads to a scramble for alternative locations.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorised the plan, named “Starmind”, and said it marks a first in the history of the country.

“At this pivotal time in America’s development of super intelligence [artificial intelligence], the FCC is granting SpaceX authorisation to deploy 1,000,000 orbital compute modules to process massive amounts of data to be used back here on Earth,” the FCC said in a statement posted on X by Chairman Brendan Carr.

Carr said under President Donald Trump’s leadership, the US was “moving decisively to ensure that this breakthrough technology creates opportunity, drives investment, and delivers benefits for the American people”.

“This is the kind of American ingenuity that can unite our strengths in space and advanced technology, reinforce our economic leadership and expand prosperity here at home,” he said.

Here’s everything we know about the plan to send a million satellites to space:

What is Musk’s plan?

With data centres being the crucial backbone behind AI computing, and with demand for the software rapidly growing, Musk’s plan provides an alternative: Using the sun as a power source for them.

According to SpaceX, which manufactures rockets and spacecraft, the new project works by using “satellites with localised AI compute, where the results are beamed back from [a] low-latency, sun-synchronous orbit”.

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This, SpaceX claims, is “the fastest way to scale given the growing difficulty of finding electrical power sources on Earth”.

On its website, SpaceX calls the plan “low-cost [and] high performance”.

But Musk’s company already has satellites in space, with Starmind only expected to add to the constellation.

According to SatFleet Live, which tracks satellites in real time, there are 16,928 active satellites in orbit now. Of that, 11,190 (66 percent) are SpaceX Starlink satellites, the company’s internet outfit.

Under the FCC’s licence, SpaceX must begin its deployment of the satellite data centres no later than November 2033; send 10 percent of the maximum number, 100,000, no later than November 2035 in the same month; deploy 50 percent to space by November 2038 and the whole constellation by 2040.

Why does Musk want to send them up, and what’s the advantage?

As AI scales up rapidly, the need for data centres grows.

But data centres need vast tracts of land, and guzzle water and power, while churning out tonnes of fossil fuel emissions. They generate intense heat, and cooling systems need large amounts of water to keep the technology running, putting pressure on water supplies and communities facing drought, especially as climate change raises global temperatures.

According to an article published by the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, a US nonprofit, in 2025, “large data centers can consume up to 5 million gallons per day, equivalent to the water use of a town populated by 10,000 to 50,000 people.”

These concerns have set off mass protests against data centres, from the US to Kenya to India. Widespread opposition to data centres was a key issue for many voters in the US midterm elections earlier this month, per polling data.

In July, demonstrators against the rapid expansion of data centres held 142 protests across 42 states in a nationwide effort against AI infrastructure expansion.

Satellite-based data centres face no similar land constraints, and they can, in theory, use solar power – as SpaceX says is the plan – to fuel their processing. But cooling in space remains a challenge: Unlike on Earth, there is no air or water, so heat released can’t escape via conduction or convection.

Has there been pushback to the plan?

Yes.

Astronomers and environmentalists have criticised the plan, saying it will amplify sky pollution that makes it harder to see the night sky.

On Wednesday, the American Astronomical Society (AAS) said in a statement that it was “disheartened and dismayed” by the FCC’s approval of the plan.

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“As the AAS stated in its earlier filings to the FCC, the proposed constellation would significantly undermine (i) decades of federal investment in astronomical facilities and (ii) the ability of astronomers and the public to enjoy and study the night sky,” the statement read.

“The AAS is gravely concerned about the future of federally funded astronomical research under such a fundamentally altered night sky, and the resulting waste of taxpayer dollars invested in astronomical facilities throughout the country and the world,” it said. “While we hope that SpaceX will continue to coordinate with the National Science Foundation, we remain concerned by the lack of formal coordination requirements in the license granted to SpaceX in this case.”