Venezuela will repeal a law that prohibits opposition figures from office, National Assembly Chief Jorge Rodriguez has announced.

The legislation, approved in 2024 and criticised for enabling political persecution, targeted those who promoted or supported sanctions against the country.

“That law responded to a very specific moment in a particular situation that Venezuela was going through,” Rodriguez said on Thursday.

The law was passed just after fraught elections which the then-incumbent Nicolas Maduro ultimately won amid widespread allegations of fraud.

An interim government headed by Delcy Rodriguez, the parliamentary chief’s sister, has run Venezuela since Maduro’s abduction by US forces in January. Delcy Rodriguez promised in September during a speech at the United Nations that the South American country will hold free and fair elections, without setting a date.

Since then, the US-backed government has been in political transition talks with parts of the opposition selected by Washington. That dialogue had reached an agreement to review several laws, including the one up for repeal now, according to Jorge Rodriguez.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado shook up Venezuelan politics with her surprise return from exile last month. Machado won an opposition primary in 2023 to take on Maduro in the following year’s election, but she was legally barred from running. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate is widely expected to run for office in the event of an election, despite her exclusion from transition talks.

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Despite being shut out, on Thursday Machado launched a system of neighbourhood assemblies aiming to gather proposals for a future government programme and democratic transition. The assemblies are expected to bring together over a million people over several months, according to Machado’s team.

“We listened to neighbours who are breaking down barriers that many thought were impossible, debating the issues that will lay the foundations for the Venezuela to come,” Machado said on social media on Thursday after the meetings. “We are designing the transition to democracy, the Venezuelan way.”

Around 2,000 meetings with residents were organised in Venezuela and abroad on the first day of the initiative, her team told the AFP news agency.

Nineteen questions are asked during the assembly, with responses fed into a digital platform. Issues of national interest range from dates for the presidential election to changes in the justice, education, health, wage and pension systems, as well as the role of the public and private sectors.