The US military says it disabled the Palau-flagged ship’s propulsion but its crew was unharmed.

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The US military says it has fired on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman and claims it was trying to breach an American blockade on Iranian ports.

Military aircraft fired “precision munitions” at the stern of the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer on Thursday, and the “ship’s propulsion was ultimately disabled and the civilian crew was unharmed”, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

US officials say the Pacific Archer left the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas before it attempted to run the blockade. Ship tracking websites list the vessel’s destination as Singapore. It is at least the 15th vessel the US military has publicly acknowledged disabling since the blockade began in April, and the sixth since it resumed it in July. The previous vessel was disabled on November 7.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday that two tankers attempted to transit the Strait of Hormuz through an “unauthorised” route, claiming that one of them struck a naval mine while the other was forced to turn back.

The claims could not be independently verified.

The commander of the Iranian navy, Shahram Irani, said on Friday on state television that Iran will carry out operations “that will not only break the naval blockade but also drive the enemy out of the region’s waters”.

American blockade action

The US military has maintained a sizeable naval force in the region, including a constant presence of two aircraft carriers and a host of other ships.

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American ships have been blockading Iranian ports since April, although the blockade was temporarily lifted during talks with Tehran and resumed in July. Since then, the US military says it has redirected 158 merchant ships and disabled those that refuse to comply.

CENTCOM, which has its headquarters in Florida, has consistently said that American forces issue multiple warnings before firing on the merchant ships.