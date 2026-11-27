Russian assaults met with stout defence along the front as Western powers discuss ceasefire proposals.

Ukraine’s forces liberated more of their land as Russia broke new casualty records and United States negotiators tried to convince Kyiv to give up territory, or NATO membership.

Details emerged on November 20 of a new operation – the fourth this year – in which Ukraine said it cleared Russian troops out of hundreds of square kilometres of land they occupied, this time in the northern Kharkiv region.

That was about a month after Russia said it had encircled 2,000 Ukrainian troops in an enclave adjacent to the Russian border, around the town of Velykyi Burluk.

Ukrainian commanders realised that the troops were in danger of being encircled, and ordered the execution of “Operation Bear Trap”, which relied on deceptive moves and secrecy to attack the enemy from various sides, concealing its main direction.

Ukrainian forces used a Russian T-80 tank and an Abrams M-1 tank to attack the border town of Vilhuvatka, giving the impression that their main blow would land there.

They then attacked Russian reinforcements from the rear as they arrived to shore up defences, and used drones to remotely mine Russian resupply routes.

The Ukrainian command said Operation Bear Trap has so far succeeded in liberating 200sq km (77sq miles) and 14 settlements, and was ongoing.

Russian troops continue to occupy at least four border villages in Kharkiv, including Vovchansk, but their plan to seize almost 500sq km (193sq miles) has been foiled.

It is not the first time Ukrainian forces preempted a Russian pincer movement.

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Earlier this year they stopped an attempted encirclement of the “fortress belt” of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Druzhivka in the eastern Donetsk region during Operation Vivaldi.

But Kyiv still struggled to defend its skies and nationwide power outages are making life miserable for Ukrainians.

Ukraine’s General Staff said its forces in Donetsk were engaged in active defence, stopping attempted assaults and destroying vehicles.

Retired Ukrainian colonel Konstantyn Mashovets, who analyses the front on his Telegram channel, said Kyiv’s forces had also advanced in southern Zaporizhia, clearing Russian infiltrators out of the northern bank of the Solona river near Novopavlivka.

As Russia continued these assaults, its casualties rose to a record on November 24 of 432,519, Ukraine’s military said. The next day, it set a new monthly record of 55,629 for November, with five days to go in the month.

Despite Ukraine’s battlefield achievements, US mediation offers remained unchanged.

US negotiators had put two proposals before Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing people involved in talks. Both involved an exchange of land for peace.

In one, Ukraine would cede the “fortress belt” of cities in Donetsk and receive full NATO membership, the WSJ said.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected the idea of retreating from that well-defended position.

Russian official Dmitry Medvedev reiterated on November 20 that Ukraine’s potential NATO membership was a key reason for the war. He also suggested partitioning Ukraine, proposing that Lviv could be handed to Poland as part of a deal.

“The enemy has not abandoned its goal of destroying Ukrainian statehood,” said Ukraine’s Defence Ministry.

US negotiator Jared Kushner told a Berlin news conference that Russia had accepted a watered-down version of this US proposal – the second option outlined by the WSJ – of creating NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine in return for freezing the front line.

“We have been able to convince the Russians of this concept that any security guarantees for Ukraine would be based on Article 5,” Kushner said. “President Trump is open to it, but obviously it has to be in America’s interest.”

It would be in the US interest, as he explained on social media, if “broader security arrangements made it highly unlikely that the guarantee would ever be invoked. This is why security guarantees for Ukraine cannot be finalised in isolation from post-war European security architecture.”

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It appeared, therefore, that Europe would have to assume the burden of a future defence of Ukraine, something Russia has also rejected, because it refuses to accept European forces on Ukrainian soil.

Those NATO-style guarantees would have to be offered from the safety of NATO soil, rendering them less effective.

Zelenskyy told journalists he did not trust a deal between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Trump referred to as “my friend” on November 19.

He told Bloomberg the US and Russia were effectively in cahoots to bully Ukraine.

“It’s very unfortunate when, during discussions about how to end the war, Starshield either malfunctions or has limitations, and not only are there fewer missiles for Patriot systems, but there are also other issues that prevent deliveries,” he said.

“Politically, it looks as if [the US] is moving in the same direction as what Putin wants: to force Ukraine into unfavourable compromises,” Zelenskyy said.

Europe did not appear to be in a listening mood any more than Ukraine.

“Russia wants more than Ukraine,” German chancellor Friedrich Merz told parliament. “Russia is escalating in the Baltic. Russia is escalating in Poland. Russia is escalating on the Black Sea. Russia is escalating in space, and Russia is escalating massively here in our own country.”

Merz was referring to two Russian missiles and a Russian drone, which crashed in an area of Poland on November 20, where a multinational force of more than 5,000 personnel from Britain, France, Belgium, Estonia, Spain, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Germany, Poland and Sweden was conducting its first military exercise.

Ukraine made its own response to Russia very clear during the past week.

On November 21 it struck the Sparta II, a Russian logistics vessel en route from St. Petersburg to Kaliningrad.

The next day two Ukrainian naval drones struck and sank the Russian corvette Merkury near the Libyan port of Benghazi, in an attack that has caused tensions between Italy and Ukraine.

“The operation involved 7 unmanned boats manufactured in Ukraine, which were transported to the designated location and launched from a ‘mother ship’,” said the Ukraine Security Force (SBU).

On the same day, Ukraine struck another Russian logistics ship, the Angara, also in the Mediterranean.

Ukraine’s strikes inside Russia also continued.

On November 25, Ukrainian forces attacked the Savasleyka airfield, damaging a Mig-31 and two Sukhoi-24 bombers, all used to launch Khinzal missiles. Three days earlier, Russia had fired 84 cruise missiles into Ukraine.

Ukraine struck the Kaleykino pumping station, which sits on the Druzhba oil pipeline and helps export Russian crude, on November 20 and again on November 23. The strikes reportedly destroyed three 50,000 tonne oil tanks.

During the week Ukraine also struck the Novoshakhtinsk, Permnefteorgsintez, Kuibishevsk, and Sizran refineries, all key to supplying the Russian military. The furthest of these was 3,000km (1,800 miles) from unoccupied Ukraine.

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Ukraine’s strikes on Russian refineries have lowered its refining capacity by an estimated one-third, and caused fuel shortages.

Ukraine’s military intelligence estimated that over the three months ending on October 22, Russia imported almost a million tonnes of refined fuels, including 128,000 tonnes of diesel.