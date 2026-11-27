Trump praises US troops for their role in the war on Iran and says he has spoken to Netanyahu in recent days.

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United States President Donald Trump has claimed Iran possesses missiles capable of reaching Europe and downplayed Russia and China’s support for Tehran while speaking to US military personnel by phone for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Taking questions from reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday, Trump said without “peace in the Middle East”, Iran could launch nuclear attacks against Israel and other countries in the region.

“We don’t need Middle East oil. But what we do need is we need peace in the Middle East,” Trump said, as OPEC ministers are scheduled to meet on Sunday to weigh 2027 oil production targets.

The US president and First Lady Melania Trump called US service members deployed across the region to praise their role in the war on Iran, including personnel at the al-Dhafra airbase in the United Arab Emirates and the Prince Sultan airbase in Saudi Arabia.

“Each of you is playing an essential role to protect not only our country today but future generations of Americans by ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

When asked if the US would renew strikes on Iran, the president said: “If we do something, we will definitely hit Pickaxe Mountain.” Trump also told reporters he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent days.

The US is still offering Iran an opening to negotiate, according to Trump, who said: “We’re trying to be nice. We’re giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives, but I’m not sure if they are gonna take advantage of that.”

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He downplayed the importance of intelligence-sharing by Russia and China with Iran, amid reports that the two countries helped Tehran target US bases.

“My meeting with President Xi was an incredible meeting. I think that they’re very little involved with Iran. They could get involved, but involvement to me would mean shooting, not giving them little information,” Trump said during the short news conference.

“We do the same thing, by the way. And you know, when they say that they may be spying on us, well, we spy on them too,” he added.

Trump’s statements come as Iran steps up attacks on US military targets across the region. On Saturday, Bahrain reported an Iranian attack on a civilian industrial facility while Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it targeted US air defence radars in the country.

Kuwait said on Thursday that an Iranian drone attack on a “vital site” killed two Italian workers and injured four others. Tehran has denied involvement in the attack.

Trump told deployed service members, “You’re going to continue that deployment, and we have victory at hand,” referring to the war on Iran.

“It’s [victory] going to be whenever I want it to be, to be honest,” he added.