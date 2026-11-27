US President Donald Trump has backed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s drive to stop oil smuggling and assert state authority, moves that have put Baghdad in direct confrontation with Kurdish authorities and Iran-aligned militias.

Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday that Washington supports al-Zaidi’s efforts to “stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil, end corruption, and bring all weapons under the exclusive control of the state”.

He said the United States wants a “united, prosperous, and strong Iraq that makes its own political decisions”. The endorsement comes as al-Zaidi, who has steered Iraq closer to Washington, risks antagonising both the Kurds and Iran, Agence France-Presse reported.

Haider al-Aboudi told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that Baghdad considers crude exports bypassing state marketer SOMO to be smuggling, since the proceeds do not reach the treasury. He said Iraq lost an estimated $100bn to smuggling through northern Iraq’s Kurdish region between 2008 and 2025.

Reuters said it was unclear how the government calculated the figure.

On Tuesday, al-Zaidi moved to place the Kurdish region’s border crossings and several oil fields under federal control, AFP reported. Iraq closed two crossings in the region on Thursday, one with Syria and one with Iran. Iraq’s highest court ruled on Wednesday that Baghdad can deploy federal forces along all international borders, including those of the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

Oil Minister Basim Mohammed said: “The oilfields in the region and Basra belong to all Iraqis and remain under the Iraqi flag.” INA reported that he said Iraq would not be lenient towards “any drop of oil exported outside legal contexts”.

Kurdish reaction

Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) spokesman Peshawa Hawramani said the region does not want clashes with Baghdad, but sees the central government’s actions as aimed at restricting the semi-autonomous region and violating its constitutional rights.

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“We are not in favour of clashes and disagreement, but that does not mean we accept the violation of Kurdistan’s rights guaranteed by the constitution,” he said.

The Kurdish government on Wednesday rejected the “military language and threats” in a statement from the Iraqi military spokesman, Reuters reported. It said it was working with federal authorities to combat corruption. Thousands of Kurds protested the decision on Thursday.

The Kurdish crackdown came a week after al-Zaidi ordered the army to prepare to enter Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad, where the government accuses the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah of running a smuggling operation.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed, reporting from Erbil, said residents fear for their livelihoods if Baghdad takes over the region’s oil infrastructure, and spoke of a “trust deficiency” between the two governments. He said the Kurdish government denies any illicit oil operations and calls the campaign an attempt to undermine Kurdish constitutional and territorial rights.

A meeting sponsored by the head of the Supreme Judicial Council is set for December 1 in Baghdad, he said. If it fails or stalls, the sides could face a constitutional and political conflict.

Why it matters

Sajad Jiyad, an analyst at the Center for International Policy, told AFP that al-Zaidi’s “strategy is aligned with what America wants for Iraq and for its Iran policy”. Cutting off the oil flow, he said, is “exactly what US policy is right now: maximum pressure through economic blockade”.

Trump has welcomed al-Zaidi at the White House, where he called him “a great fighter” and “a great fan of America”.