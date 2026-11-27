Severe weather across the US causes outages and flight delays as families and friends gather for the annual holiday.

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Strong winds and heavy storms have knocked out power for nearly a million US homes and businesses and resulted in the rare postponement of Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

As Americans marked the annual holiday on Thursday, heavy storms disrupted travel across the country, with more than 2,000 flights to or from US destinations delayed and more than 400 cancelled, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

More than 900,000 homes and businesses were without electricity on Thursday evening, with the majority in East Coast states, according to the outage tracking website poweroutage.us. New Jersey and parts of New York were placed under a state of emergency.

The US National Weather Service issued wind advisories for northern Georgia, the majority of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

Two people were rescued from their cars in New York City due to flooding, according to Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“There is no destination worth your safety,” Mamdani said. Similar rescues were reported in other coastal communities.

In Maryland, nearly two million water customers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties were asked to conserve water because of intermittent power disruptions related to heavy rain. The storms also prompted several brief tornado warnings, including for a rare twister southeast of Seattle, Washington.

The Midwestern region witnessed heavy snowfall on Thursday, with some areas of Missouri recording up to 35cm of snow.

Meanwhile, waves driven by high tides caused flooding along the Pacific coast. The conditions were expected to continue into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

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Record tides along the California coast forced evacuations in areas from Humboldt County in the far north to southern Ventura County near Los Angeles.