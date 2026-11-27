Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez makes last bid to beat right-wing parties before Spanish vote on Sunday.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez appears sure he will secure a left-wing majority in ⁠a snap general election on Sunday, despite adverse public polling suggesting a right-wing advantage.

“I can’t conceive of us losing,” the Socialist leader told radio station SER on Friday, as political parties prepared to wrap up campaigning before the vote.

The outcome of the election will be closely watched as Europe opens an electoral cycle over the next 12 months that could reshape the balance of power within the European Union.

Amid a legal ban on publishing opinion surveys within five days of an election, Sanchez ⁠insisted that internal data suggested his Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) would win the most votes, allowing him to clinch re-election with the support of smaller leftist allies.

He said that left-leaning voters were increasingly mobilising to turn out in droves, a prerequisite for reaching ‌a progressive majority to tackle issues such as the country’s deep housing crisis.

However, nearly all the polls released before the ban showed a clear advantage for a potential coalition between the conservative People’s Party (PP) and far-right Vox, which seek to oust Sanchez after eight years in power.

Choice between ‘regression and progressivism’

Earlier, during a televised pre-election debate, Sanchez clashed with PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo and Vox’s Santiago Abascal, as well as Ada Colau, a left-wing Spanish politician and former mayor of Barcelona associated with the Sumar political alliance, in a debate focused on immigration, the housing crisis and foreign policy.

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The prime minister criticised the Madrid regional government, controlled by the PP, for awarding an honorary medal to the Israeli government while the assault on Gaza continued.

“It is shameful,” Sanchez said, accusing his opponents of having “no humanity whatsoever.”

He also interrupted Feijoo when the conservative leader described Israel’s actions in Gaza as a “massacre”, insisting that “it is genocide”.

Sanchez warned voters that Spain faced a choice between “regression and progressivism”, arguing that the PP and Vox wanted to replicate the politics of US President Donald Trump and Argentinian President Javier Milei.

Sanchez has vaunted his record on the international stage, notably his outspoken defence of immigration, clashes with Trump and criticism of Israel. The dynamism of the EU’s fourth-largest economy under his leadership has also drawn praise at a turbulent time for global markets.

But a polarising status at home puts his tenure in peril.

‘Day of reflection’

Sanchez is holding his final large rally in Madrid on Friday, seeking a late mobilisation of left-wing voters to defeat what he calls the “regression” of a possible PP-Vox coalition.

“We are unstoppable and we will win!” he told a Socialist meeting in the western city of Plasencia, sporting a red T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan “the power of women”.

He contrasted a Spain “of prosperity, principles and values” against a “reactionary coalition” that would question women’s rights, cut pensions and gut public services.

PP leader Feijoo, who won the most seats at the last election in 2023 but failed to form a government, told supporters in Barcelona: “This time we will pull it off.”

Dismissing Sanchez’s campaign of “fear”, he will hold his campaign finale in Seville, capital of the southern Andalusia region.

Addressing reporters before a closing rally in the eastern city of Valencia, Vox leader Abascal accused Sanchez’s “mafia-style” government of “betraying, robbing and lying” to the country.

Spaniards will observe a “day of reflection” on the ‌eve ‌of the vote on Saturday. Campaigning, rallies and political advertising are banned so voters can weigh their choices before heading to the polls.