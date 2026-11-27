Spaniards vote on November 29 in a snap general election. Here is how the system works, the parties and the key issues.

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Spain will hold a snap election on November 29 that could bring the far right into government for the first time since the end of Francisco Franco’s dictatorship in 1975.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the early vote last month after parliament rejected his government’s housing relief measures, which came during mass protests over rents and house prices.

Polls suggest the centre-right People’s Party (PP) will win most seats but will need the far-right Vox party to reach the 176 seats required for a majority in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies. Voters will also elect 208 members of the Senate.

About 38.7 million people aged 18 and above are eligible to vote, according to Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE).

When will polls open?

Polling stations across Spain will be open on November 29 at 9am local time (08:00 GMT) and close at 8pm (19:00 GMT).

How does voting work?

Spain is a parliamentary monarchy. King Felipe VI is head of state, while the government is led by a prime minister who answers to the Cortes Generales, a parliament made up of two houses: the Congress of Deputies and the Senate.

The 350 members of the lower house, the Congress of Deputies, are elected in 52 constituencies by proportional representation. Rather than choosing individual candidates, voters pick a party, and each party puts forward a ranked list of candidates in every constituency.

Every province is guaranteed at least two seats and the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla in North Africa get one each. The rest are distributed by population, which is why Madrid and Barcelona elect far more deputies than smaller provinces.

Within each constituency, seats are divided according to each party’s share of the vote and go to the candidates at the top of each list. A party needs at least 3 percent of the vote in a constituency to qualify for any seats there.

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A party needs 176 of the 350 seats for a majority. If no party reaches that number, parties must form coalitions or strike deals to govern. After consulting party leaders, the king proposes a candidate for prime minister, who must then win an investiture vote in Congress.

Most members of the upper house, the Senate, are elected directly, with voters choosing individual candidates by name. In most provinces, each voter can back up to three candidates and the four with the most votes are elected. The remaining senators are appointed by Spain’s regional parliaments.

When will the results be announced?

Provisional results from the Interior Ministry will start coming in straight away, with the overall picture clear before midnight on Sunday.

In 2023, about 99 percent of votes had been counted by 11:45pm.

Spain’s current coalition government

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez leads a minority coalition government made up of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) and the left-wing Sumar alliance. The 22-member cabinet comprises Sanchez, three deputy prime ministers and 18 other ministers.

The three deputy prime ministers each oversee a major policy area: Carlos Cuerpo oversees the economy, Yolanda Diaz labour and the social economy and Sara Aagesen the ecological transition. Cuerpo is also acting transport minister after Oscar Puente resigned after last month’s train crash that killed 69 people.

Thirteen cabinet members belong to the PSOE and five to Sumar, while four are independents appointed by the PSOE.

Which are the main parties on the ballot?

Socialist Party (PSOE), centre-left – Incumbent Pedro Sanchez is running again after more than eight years in office, which makes him Spain’s second-longest-serving prime minister since 1978, after Felipe Gonzalez. His final two years in power were overshadowed by corruption investigations involving his wife, his brother and former close allies.

– Incumbent Pedro Sanchez is running again after more than eight years in office, which makes him Spain’s second-longest-serving prime minister since 1978, after Felipe Gonzalez. His final two years in power were overshadowed by corruption investigations involving his wife, his brother and former close allies. People’s Party (PP), centre-right – Alberto Nunez Feijoo, who has led the PP since 2022, is the party’s candidate. The PP won the most seats in the 2023 election but could not gather enough support to form a government.

– Alberto Nunez Feijoo, who has led the PP since 2022, is the party’s candidate. The PP won the most seats in the 2023 election but could not gather enough support to form a government. Vox, far right – Led by Santiago Abascal, who co-founded the party in 2014 after leaving the PP, Vox has become Spain’s third-largest party. It campaigns for tougher immigration rules, lower taxes and a hard line against Catalan and Basque separatism.

– Led by Santiago Abascal, who co-founded the party in 2014 after leaving the PP, Vox has become Spain’s third-largest party. It campaigns for tougher immigration rules, lower taxes and a hard line against Catalan and Basque separatism. Broad Front (Frente Amplio), left – Headed by Ada Colau, the former mayor of Barcelona, it is a new alliance that replaces Sumar, the left-wing grouping that has governed alongside Sanchez since 2023. Podemos, a former partner of Sumar, is running separately.

– Headed by Ada Colau, the former mayor of Barcelona, it is a new alliance that replaces Sumar, the left-wing grouping that has governed alongside Sanchez since 2023. Podemos, a former partner of Sumar, is running separately. Regional parties – Could again decide who governs. EH Bildu (Basque Country), the BNG (Galicia), the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) and the left-wing Catalan pro-independence ERC have largely backed Sanchez. The centre-right Catalan pro-independence party Junts supported his 2023 investiture but has since repeatedly voted against his government.

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What are the main issues?

According to a YouGov poll published on October 30 , the main issues according to the Spanish public are: