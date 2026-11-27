Pyongyang has not commented on a seventh fisherman who chose to remain in the South.

South Korea has repatriated six of the seven North Korean fishermen it rescued from their drifting boat earlier this month.

The six fishermen crossed the maritime border between the rival states off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on board their vessel early on Friday. They were met by a waiting North Korean ship.

On November 3, the South Korean military and coastguard authorities had rescued and towed the fishing boat after it drifted into international waters near the country’s Ulleung island.

South Korea has confirmed that the six men sent to the North had expressed a wish to return. A seventh fisherman chose to defect, according to the Unification Ministry.

Seoul added that it had notified Pyongyang of the plan through the multilateral United Nations Command, and also sent updates on Friday over an international maritime communications network.

North Korea has not commented on the fisherman who chose to remain, but the waiting vessel suggested that Pyongyang had received all communications.

North Korea severed direct communications with the South in 2024. Border tensions have escalated between the two this year.

South Korea considers North Koreans as its citizens and offers protection to defectors or repatriates those who wish to return.

Pyongyang usually takes defections seriously and has accused the South of enticing its citizens to the other side, a charge that Seoul denies.

Some 31,500 North Koreans were registered as living in the South by June, according to Unification Ministry data.