Radomir Saicic, who teaches at Belgrade University, was among the first university professors to join the student-led protest movement.

Serbia’s student-backed movement, which won an October election after rallying against corruption, has named university professor Radomir Saicic as its presidential candidate in next month’s polls.

Saicic, who teaches chemistry at Belgrade University, is a member of the newly elected parliament as a representative of the Student List, which won 140 seats in the 250-member parliament.

The role is largely ceremonial, but the president is responsible for nominating prime ministers and serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

The December 27 presidential vote comes after Aleksandar Vucic – who dominated Serbian politics for 14 years – cut short his second presidential term to run for prime minister but was soundly defeated by the student-led movement in the parliamentary ballot.

Speaking at a televised news conference in Belgrade on Friday, Saicic said the movement must now prioritise strengthening the rule of law and fighting corruption.

“Now we have the opportunity to turn the freedom we fought for into lasting change,” he said.

“The assembly, the government and the courts must once again earn the trust of the people. The same applies to the institution of the president.”

Saicic pledged a “sovereign Serbia in which the constitution will be respected and in which every citizen will be able to live with dignity”.

Saicic, 65, is also a member of the Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts, and was among the first university professors to join the student-led protest movement that emerged in 2024.

Advertisement

He said he was proud that students trusted him enough to put him forward as a presidential candidate, adding that “the last decade was marred by the crumbling of the rule of law, corruption and hate speech”.

“The outgoing regime is still trying to disintegrate our state,” he said. “In order to prevent this, we need to restore the institutions.”

Vucic, now an opposition member of parliament, has repeatedly suggested his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) might sit out the election, but a final decision is expected in mid-December.

Vucic himself is barred from running again as the constitution limits presidents to two terms.

The parliamentary and presidential elections followed nearly two years of protests sparked by the 2024 collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad that killed 16 people.

The disaster at the recently renovated station, widely blamed on corruption, triggered Serbia’s largest protests since the fall of strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000.

The movement’s initial demand for a transparent investigation evolved into calls for snap elections, which Vucic eventually announced after nearly two years of resistance.