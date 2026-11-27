Hostilities between Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi-backed coalition continue to push Yemen into a humanitarian crisis.

Saudi air strikes have killed 11 civilians in Yemen’s Taiz governorate, according to news media affiliated with the Houthi armed group.

The attack reported on Friday hit the city of al-Turbah, located south of the provincial capital, Taiz.

The alleged strike comes as hostilities in Yemen continue between the Iran-backed rebel Houthi group and government forces backed by Saudi Arabia.

A local source said that a residential building was struck and that “most” of the victims were children, according to the media report.

Rescue teams retrieved eight bodies from the site, the report said. Three people remain missing beneath the rubble.

Al Jazeera could not independently verify the reports. The Saudi Arabia-led coalition supporting the internationally-recognised Yemen government did not immediately comment.

The coalition said later on Friday that it had destroyed a drone launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh region.

Humanitarian crisis

Yemen has been racked by violence since the Iran-backed Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country in 2014, prompting Saudi Arabia to lead a military coalition in support of the internationally recognised government in March 2015.

Fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis resumed in July, as the United States’ war on Iran escalated hostilities and the collapse of a 2022 ceasefire.

Some 13,343 people have been killed or injured since August, according to the World Health Organization, while the country is sliding into a humanitarian crisis.

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The Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Programme said on Friday that Yemen is among conflict hotspots that face severe food insecurity.

The Norwegian Refugee Council warned this week that the renewed fighting has displaced thousands and piled pressure onto dangerously underfunded aid efforts.

Aid from the US, Germany and others has shrunk considerably in recent years, the nongovernmental organisation noted, saying it has received only 12 percent of funding for emergency shelter support in Yemen so far this year.

“Fighting has again displaced entire communities, while disrupted supply routes have driven up food and fuel prices,” NRC Secretary-General Jan Egeland said, warning that families across Yemen are being pushed deeper into need.

“All parties to the conflict bear responsibility for the vast scale of harm here,” Egeland stated.

Calling for better humanitarian access and civilian protection, he demanded that “the powerful countries backing the armed actors must commit to making this a reality”.