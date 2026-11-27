Growing sabotage and cyberattacks have damaged European infrastructure, but have not reduced support for Ukraine, analysis says.

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Russia’s hybrid war on Europe continues to evolve, but has failed in its objective to deter support for Ukraine, according to analysts.

Moscow has been increasing its use of unconventional warfare in the past year or so, employing sabotage, reconnaissance and intimidation, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) said in a report published on Thursday.

Moscow has rejected accusations from Western governments and intelligence services that it is waging a Europe-wide campaign to disrupt support for Kyiv.

Incidents have included a drone attack on a German airport, arson and other attacks on energy infrastructure and defence manufacturers, and persistent airspace and border incursions.

Sabotage ‌attacks on European infrastructure rose by 16 percent in the 12 months leading up to September 2026, the IISS said. The use of arson and explosives roughly doubled.

“Targeting ⁠of critical infrastructure (specifically military-industrial and transport) accounted for more than half of recorded incidents between October 2025 and ⁠September 2026,” the IISS said.

The “attacks have damaged European critical infrastructure (ECI) and raised the costs of protection”, it noted.

Attacks are also becoming more sophisticated, according to the report.

“Unskilled recruits still carry out most operations. But a semi-skilled tier now uses more complex methods, including improvised explosive devices with timed and remote detonators,” the report reads.

Russian intelligence services remain a threat to European security, the IISS said, but noted that European support for Ukraine in its nearly five-year defence against Russia’s invasion has not been deterred.

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“Russia’s unconventional war on Europe has so far failed in its strategic purpose,” with military assistance to Ukraine from Western allies continuing to increase, the report said.

IISS data shows that European defence spending grew by 12.6 percent in real terms in 2025, matching the rate of 2024, while Russia’s rose by 3 percent.

NATO has expanded surveillance of the Baltic Sea and its eastern airspace, while the European Union has launched a Preparedness Union Strategy.

Germany and Poland, the main conduits for military support for Ukraine, have suffered the most incidents. IISS predicts they will remain the main targets.

On Tuesday, Britain warned ⁠defence companies working with Ukraine’s military that they faced an increased sabotage threat.

Russia’s embassy in London retorted that “Russia has no plans, reasons or intentions to attack the UK.”