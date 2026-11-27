The Kremlin plans to expand its naval fleet with five new nuclear submarines by 2030.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has unveiled a new nuclear-powered submarine, which Moscow claims is the first equipped with Russian Zircon hypersonic missiles.

The Russians say they will add five more nuclear submarines to the country’s fleet by 2030.

Putin attended the flag-raising ceremony aboard the Perm at the Sevmash shipyard in the northwestern city of Severodvinsk on Friday, marking the submarine’s formal transfer to the navy, according to video released by the Kremlin.

“Russia is one of the few countries in the world capable of building powerful nuclear submarines of this kind, weapons with global reach and significance,” he said.

Nuclear-powered subs are a key part of Russia’s nuclear deterrent because their ability to operate covertly underwater ensures a retaliatory strike capability in the event of an attack.

Putin said the navy will receive five more submarines by 2030, including three Yasen-M class, the same as the Perm. They can operate in “any part of the world’s oceans” while carrying a range of cruise missiles, he added.

Putin also stated that Russia intends to continue modernising its navy and expressed confidence that all plans to build a powerful naval force will be implemented in full and on time.