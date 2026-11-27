Former Trump officials warn his push to reinstate NVIDIA’s CEO could be the final straw for Republicans.

United States President Donald Trump’s involvement in getting NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang reinstated has drawn little support from his own party with some Republican officials warning this could be a blow to the president’s popularity with his conservative base.

Earlier this week, the US president ignited a firestorm across Washington, DC, after he revealed he personally contacted NVIDIA’s board of directors and “convinced” its members to let Huang return.

Trump said he spoke to the board “directly and indirectly” in the less than two weeks between Huang’s resignation and his reinstatement, amid revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

The move amounted to an extraordinary intervention by the US president, whose predecessors, both Democratic and Republican, have largely avoided personally involving themselves – or their administrations – in corporate matters.

“I felt very strongly about it,” Trump told CNBC on Monday about his decision to contact NVIDIA’s board. “And I felt more strongly as I saw what was happening with the … company, because that was, to me, a very important part of our country.”

After Huang’s resignation, shares of NVIDIA, which financial disclosures show Trump holds tens of millions of dollars of stock in, dropped sharply, wiping out more than $1tn in market value. They rebounded after Huang was reinstated.

A White House spokesperson told Al Jazeera that “Trump’s stock and bond portfolio is independently managed by third-party financial institutions” and neither Trump nor any of his family members has input on how investments are made.

Advertisement

Several Republican lawmakers in the US Senate have publicly objected to Huang’s reinstatement, expressing alarm that China, via the tech executive’s affair, may have obtained access to NVIDIA’s chips for its artificial intelligence arms race against the US. They have not, however, mentioned Trump’s foray into the matter.

“The controversy with Nvidia and Megaspeed is just the tip of the iceberg, and it’s not resolved because Jensen Huang has his job back,” Republican Senator Tom Cotton, a member of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China and the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, posted to social media. “Congress has much to investigate and we will pass overwhelmingly bipartisan chip-export control bills, including my Chip Security Act, one way or the other.”

US Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who will continue to lead Republicans in the chamber when they enter the minority at the start of the next Congress in January, told Al Jazeera in a statement that Huang’s actions create “a significant national security vulnerability”.

“Through vigorous oversight and adoption of strong, bipartisan export-control measures, Congress will do its part to ensure our national security interests are being met,” Thune said. “The American people expect and deserve no less.”

Trump said NVIDIA’s board sought assurances that Huang did not pose a national security risk because of his relationship with Alice Huang, the former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed whom US officials suspect of working for China’s Ministry of State Security. Beijing has denied the allegation.

The US president, who said the NVIDIA CEO had been “exonerated”, noted that his assessment aligned with one conducted by the US Department of Justice. But in a news conference on Tuesday, US Attorney General Todd Blanche sidestepped questions about a reported investigation into Huang.

Privately, several former US Republican officials have told Al Jazeera it could be the final straw after a decade with a leader that some in the GOP have said has never been bound by traditional conservative principles.

“How very President Xi of him,” a former Trump administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to speak candidly, said of the US president’s “communist-esque” actions in getting involved with NVIDIA, likening them to ones taken by the Chinese leader. “I think that sets a dangerous precedent.”

The official, who worked with Trump in the White House during his first term, described the modern-day US Republican Party as a tripod supported by three key values: religion, free market economics and national security.

Advertisement

But after Trump said he intervened with NVIDIA’s board to get Huang back on top, a leg of the “conservative stool,” they said, was broken.

“You need all three to stand. And he just ripped one out,” the official said. “So, at some point, the chair falls.”

“If he’s going to betray national security … why wouldn’t he betray the other legs, you know, on social conservative and economic issues?” they added. “I think it raises a lot of questions for folks and … he’s playing with fire.”

Ashley Davis, a Republican strategist who serves on several corporate boards, said NVIDIA, not Trump, will bear responsibility for reinstating Huang.

“If the president wants to make a phone call, because he’s concerned about chips or concerned about the macroeconomics of the impact of NVIDIA failing, that’s his prerogative,” Davis said. “It’s whether NVIDIA’s board wants to vote that way or not, and they did.”

Next week, Huang is slated to participate in a transcribed interview with the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as a separate public hearing with the Senate Banking Committee.

One of the latter’s Republican members, Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana, said he expects Huang will “take the Fifth Amendment so he doesn’t incriminate himself in criminal prosecution.”

“It’s not my place as a senator to tell Mr Huang that he can’t cheat on his wife,” Kennedy told Fox News on Tuesday. “It is my place to tell him if you’re cheating on your wife with somebody who could be a Chinese spy, that jeopardises national security.”

A separate former Trump administration official who also spoke on condition of anonymity to speak openly about the situation told Al Jazeera the hearings would be “awful” for the US president – and they might even lead to significant political ramifications for him.

“If they are as bad as I think they will be, you could see Republicans talking about impeachment”, they said.

But some doubt this will be Trump’s undoing, noting that he has bounced back before from actions that crossed red lines for many Republicans.

“We’ve asked ourselves that same question for 10 years: ‘Is this what will cause Republicans to speak out against Trump?” Doug Heye, a former director of communications for the Republican National Committee, said. “Who knows at this point?”