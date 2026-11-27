Senior officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye pledge to protect the kingdom’s security during talks in Islamabad.

Senior government and defence officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye have denounced the continuing attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on Saudi Arabia and renewed their pledge to support the kingdom in safeguarding its security and sovereignty.

The statement followed a meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC) of the Mecca defence pact countries in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Friday.

The three countries signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement on August 7, under which an armed attack on one member is treated as an attack on all three. The committee comprises the three nations’ foreign and defence ministers alongside top military officials.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar thanked the participating officials after the roughly two-and-a-half-hour meeting.

“The SPDC meeting reviewed the evolving regional security situation and reaffirmed the determination of the three countries to continue working collectively towards regional peace, security and stability,” he told reporters.

“The three sides reiterated their strong condemnation of the persistent and heinous attacks by the Houthi militia, targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“They reaffirmed their collective resolve to continue and intensify efforts to support the kingdom in safeguarding its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, in accordance with the collective defence provisions of the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defence.”

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Houthi attacks continue

The high-level talks come as Saudi Arabia continues to face attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis, who have repeatedly targeted Saudi cities, oil facilities and shipping since fighting in Yemen intensified in July.

At least 26 people have been killed in suspected Houthi drone and missile attacks in Saudi Arabia since September 23, according to Saudi authorities. Twenty-three of them were killed in strikes on airports.

These attacks were expected to top Friday’s agenda, but no details were released regarding any concrete measures.

At an emergency meeting of the pact’s members in Riyadh on October 5, the committee agreed to provide forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the kingdom.

Pakistan has previously pledged to defend Saudi territory, while ruling out attacking the Houthis inside Yemen.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also told Turkish media last week that Ankara’s current policy was aimed at the defence of Saudi Arabia.

“No decision has been made on deploying troops inside Yemen. However, the necessary support is being provided in defending Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Dar said Friday’s discussions also focused on implementing decisions made at previous meetings of the alliance, as well as boosting cooperation across various sectors.

“The parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in defence industries, joint technological development, training, and capacity building, with a view to enhancing the collective capabilities and cohesion of their armed forces in order to address mutual security concerns and contribute to peace and security in the region,” he said.