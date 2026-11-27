The proposal comes as President Zelenskyy criticises Trump’s ‘friendship’ with Putin.

Ukraine has presented a proposal for a possible ceasefire in the Black Sea, as Kyiv seeks to protect its grain exports amid escalating attacks on shipping and port infrastructure.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the proposal on Friday during the “Food from Ukraine” conference, saying Kyiv was ready to restore freedom of navigation and ensure the uninterrupted export of agricultural products.

“We are now awaiting a response from Russia. All of our proposals have been conveyed,” Sybiha said.

Moscow has sought to include oil transportation in the proposed ceasefire deal, but the Ukrainians say that issue belongs in a broader energy ceasefire.

He accused Russia of repeatedly putting forward “unrealistic demands” in response to Kyiv’s proposals, according to Suspilne, Ukraine’s national broadcaster.

Previous attempts at a ceasefire

The latest ceasefire initiative comes amid growing international concern over the security of commercial shipping and global food supplies. Ukraine and Russia are both major agricultural exporters, and attacks on vessels and port infrastructure have disrupted shipments transiting through the Black Sea.

A previous UN- and Turkiye-brokered agreement allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

However, Moscow withdrew from the arrangement in July 2023, prompting Kyiv to establish an alternative maritime export corridor.

In August, Reuters reported that Ukraine had conveyed an earlier proposal through a third party for both sides to halt attacks on civilian targets in the Black Sea. At the time, Ukrainian grain exports had fallen 76 percent year-on-year, as shipowners avoided ports in the Odesa region following repeated Russian strikes.

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International efforts to secure a limited ceasefire have since gained traction.

On October 31, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was reviewing proposals from Turkiye and India to facilitate uninterrupted grain and energy shipments.

Friends to foes

The diplomatic impasse also comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced his frustrations with US President Donald Trump’s approach to Moscow.

In an interview with the BBC on Friday, Zelenskyy criticised Trump for describing Russian President Vladimir Putin as “my friend” following their meeting in China last week.

“It’s strange. He is an aggressor and a killer. He can’t be a friend. Just cannot be,” Zelenskyy said.

He also criticised Washington for what he described as excessive neutrality in its dealings with Moscow, arguing that the US should use its influence to pressure Russia into meaningful negotiations.

“When you try to be very neutral with the aggressor … it means you support victims and you support also aggressor. It’s not right,” he said.

After talks in Florida on Wednesday, the NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called on Russia to avoid actions that could expand the war and urged a peaceful resolution as soon as possible.

Rutte has also stressed that any eventual peace agreement or long-term ceasefire must include security guarantees for Ukraine.