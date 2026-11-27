Paul Mackenzie, already serving 200 years, is the founder and pastor of the Good News International Church.

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A Kenyan court has found cult leader Paul Mackenzie guilty of manslaughter over the deaths of 123 of his followers, the latest conviction for Mackenzie, the founder and pastor of the Good News International Church.

Mackenzie was convicted on Friday in the coastal city of Mombasa, along with 29 followers, including his wife, Rhoda Mumbua.

Magistrate Alex Ithuku said Mackenzie “gave the directions to fast to death”, Reuters reported. Mackenzie pleaded not guilty, and one of his lawyers said he would appeal after sentencing.

Earlier convictions

On November 6, Mackenzie was sentenced to 200 years in prison for the murder of 191 people, 190 of them children. He had denied forcing the victims to starve, but the court rejected his defence.

He was also convicted this week of child cruelty, assault, radicalisation and “terrorism-related offences”, according to Reuters. He is due to be sentenced on the child cruelty and radicalisation charges in December, The Associated Press reported.

The Shakahola deaths

Mackenzie led the Good News International Church in the Shakahola Forest, near Kenya’s Indian Ocean coast.

He told followers to starve themselves and their children to death to meet Jesus before the end of the world.

Police arrested him in 2023 after a tip-off, and authorities began uncovering more than 400 bodies. People familiar with the cult told Reuters that Mackenzie planned the starvation in three phases: children first, then women and young men, and finally, the remaining men.

Mackenzie had been arrested twice before, in connection with the deaths of children, and released.

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Calls for oversight

The killings have shocked Kenya and led to calls for tighter oversight of religious groups.

President William Ruto said in 2023 that he took responsibility as head of state for the government’s failure to prevent the deaths.

Other mass killings linked to cults include one in Uganda in 2000, when a doomsday group killed more than 700 people, and the 1978 massacre in Guyana, where an American cult leader ordered more than 900 followers to drink poison, Reuters said.