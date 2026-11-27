Yahsar party chief says Netanyahu’s Likud wants to drag Israel into another election under the outgoing government.

Gadi Eisenkot has accused the Likud party of caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of stalling coalition talks in a bid to bring about new elections.

Following the October 27 election, the leader of the centrist Yashar party has been tapped by Israel’s president to form a new government but has so far struggled to put together a ruling coalition.

He has until December 6 to form a government to replace Netanyahu. The deadline can be extended by 14 days.

The election failed to deliver a clear majority for either bloc. Eisenkot and his presumed partners won 48 seats, well short of a majority in the 120-seat parliament.

Netanyahu and his traditional alliance of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties won 53 seats, also short of a majority.

The Yashar party has so far agreed coalition deals with the left-leaning Democrats party and the right-wing Israel Beiteinu party.

Together, they have a combined total of 36 MPs – still short of the 61 needed for a parliamentary majority.

National unity government

Yashar negotiators have also held talks with Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party over the possibility of forming a national unity government involving both parties – without any breakthrough.

“Likud, for its part, was unwilling to compromise and, over two weeks, refused to put a single concrete proposal on the table,” Eisenkot said in a statement on Friday.

“Their conduct points to an effort to run down the clock until the mandate expires, split the Change bloc and drag Israel into another election under the outgoing government,” he added.

Advertisement

Eisenkot’s wide-ranging camp has faced divisions on whether to forge alliances with ultra-Orthodox parties or the Arab-majority lists, or whether to form a unity government with Likud.

“We are approaching a moment of decision,” Eisenkot said.

“The question is whether Likud will engage in serious negotiations and commit to a partnership that requires compromise or keep up appearances and continue to stall,” he added, while maintaining that he was still open to talks if Likud was “genuinely prepared to change course”.

Likud accused Eisenkot of working to form a “dangerous left-wing government” but nonetheless said it would still be open to a unity government.