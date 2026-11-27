Israel seeking ‘to prevent births’ and destroy Palestinians in Gaza by targeting women and girls, rights group says.

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Israel has sought “to prevent births” in Gaza by repeatedly targeting women and girls, according to Amnesty International.

The rights group said in a report that Israeli forces have killed about 30 women and girls daily since October 2023, while Israel’s blockade on the Strip has led to an untold number of additional female deaths.

The killings, forced displacement, starvation and disruption of critical healthcare services are part of a deliberate drive to prevent the growth of the Palestinian population, the report said – a strategy recognised as constituting genocide.

“Over the past three years, Israel has demonstrated an unending calculated intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza,” Agnes CallamardAgnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, said.

“Women and girls in Gaza have endured a relentless assault on every aspect of their lives. They have been killed, injured, displaced, starved and denied access to essential healthcare, while systematically stripped of the conditions necessary to make decisions about pregnancy, childbirth and their reproductive futures,” Callamard added.

The report cites harrowing accounts of female survivors who were forced to endure difficult premature births and faced attacks as Israeli forces targeted hospitals caring for incubated babies. Others said they suffered life-altering injuries in attacks, as well as miscarriages and stillbirths.

Israel’s attacks and restrictions have decimated medical infrastructure, cut off access to maternal healthcare, and hampered the flow of medicines and other essential medical needs, the rights group noted.

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All nine fertilisation clinics in the enclave have been destroyed, along with eggs and embryos, the report said. Repeated forced displacement orders have further exposed women to gender-based violence.

Preventing births and the intent to destroy life within a group constitute genocide, according to the United Nations’ Genocide Convention.

Amnesty International declared that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza in 2024. Targeting women, girls and reproductive health services was an “integral” part of Israel’s campaign, the group said in its latest report.

Callamard called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to examine gender-based crimes as part of its ongoing investigation into Israel’s alleged war crimes.

Israel has killed close to 75,000 people in Gaza, according to data from Gaza’s Health Ministry. At least 22,331 women and girls were killed between October 7, 2023 and October 1, 2026, the report said.