Four of Khalil al-Hayya’s other sons were previously killed by Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian group.

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A son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya has survived an Israeli air strike targeting his family in Gaza, said the Palestinian group.

The air raid on Friday came as Israeli attacks elsewhere in the strip killed four Palestinians, despite the so-called “ceasefire” agreed over a year ago.

Izzeldeen al-Hayya, 29, and his family survived the Israeli strike at dawn, said Hamas official Basem Naim. Hamas sources told the Reuters news agency that several relatives were wounded, including the daughter-in-law of the Hamas chief.

The family of another of Khalil al-Hayya’s deceased sons, Azzam, also survived.

Naim described Izzeldeen as the Hamas leader’s last surviving son. Four of his brothers were killed by Israeli forces: Hamza in 2008, Osama in 2014, Humam in September last year and Azzam in May this year.

Izzeldeen is the twin brother of Humam, who was killed in an Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar last year. Khalil al-Hayya narrowly escaped that attack during negotiations. He was named leader of Hamas in July.

Hamas condemned Friday’s attack, describing it as an attempt to “assassinate” al-Hayya’s son and target his family.

The group linked the attack to threats made against its leader by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz and accused Israel of seeking to undermine the October 2025 “ceasefire” agreement. Hamas said the “cowardly act” exposes the “complete detachment from human and moral values” of Israeli leaders.

Continued Israeli attacks in Gaza

Deadly Israeli attacks continued elsewhere in Gaza on Friday.

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A Palestinian was killed and several others wounded in a drone att on a vehicle in northern Gaza, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

Wafa named the victim as Khaled Assaf and quoted witnesses as saying a vehicle was struck in the Bir al-Naaja area, west of the Jabalia refugee camp.

In the southern city of Rafah, Civil Defence teams recovered the bodies of three Palestinians and rescued two wounded people following an attack near Muawiya Mosque on al-Bahr Street, Wafa reported.

Israeli army gunfire injured a Palestinian child in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Medical sources and witnesses told Wafa that Israeli forces repeatedly opened fire on tents sheltering displaced people in the area from their positions near the eastern “Yellow Line”.

Friday’s attacks followed a series of Israeli raids on Thursday that killed 10 Palestinians, including a senior education official.

Israel’s ‘incitement against hospitals’

Also on Friday, Hamas described as “ridiculous” the Israeli army’s claim that it used one of the buildings at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City as an interrogation centre.

The Israeli military and Shin Bet made the allegations on Thursday, claiming Hamas was conducting military activities within the hospital complex.

The Israeli claim “comes as part of the ongoing incitement against hospitals in the Gaza Strip”, Hamas said in a statement.

Hospitals are “public places open to all civil and UN institutions operating in the enclave”, it noted, adding that Israel had never provided evidence to substantiate any of its claims.

The Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, which oversees the hospital, said it had no knowledge of any secret interrogation centre on the premises.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the October 2025 “ceasefire” since it took effect have killed at least 1,705 Palestinians and wounded 6,163. Israel has killed at least 74,772 Palestinians in Gaza since the genocidal war began in October 2023.