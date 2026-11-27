Agence France-Presse (AFP) has been hit by a cyberattack, requiring the AFP Forum content platform to be taken offline.

The France-based international news agency’s management said on Thursday that it is currently investigating the circumstances of the cyberattack, including who was behind it.

“AFP was hit by a cyber attack overnight, starting at 1:30 am (Paris time) [00:30 GMT]. The target was AFP Forum, one of the platforms our clients use to browse and download our content,” an internal email from AFP management said.

“As soon as the intrusion was detected, our teams moved immediately to contain the intrusion and took AFP Forum offline as a precautionary measure. AFP Forum remains unavailable until further notice.”

AFP is reportedly offering backup solutions to the agency’s subscribers while the portal is offline.

France’s cybersecurity chief, Vincent Strubel, warned on Thursday that the country faces an unprecedented level of cybersecurity threats and called for collective efforts to strengthen defences against attacks.

“We are facing a level of threat that is unprecedented, with an intensity we have never experienced before,” Strubel said in an interview with France Inter radio.

The incident is the latest in a slew of cybersecurity disruptions across European countries. FIFA, which is based in Zurich, Switzerland, confirmed to Al Jazeera on Thursday that it had been the victim of a cyberattack that gave unauthorised access to personal and business information.

In October, several French supermarkets were hit by an “unprecedented” cyberattack that raised the temperature of fridges and freezers to as high as 50 degrees Celsius (122F).

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Temperature spikes were also recorded in stores in 10 other European countries in early November, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium and Sweden.

France accused Tehran of being behind the October attack and summoned Iran’s ambassador to Paris to “lodge a very strong protest”.

Iran called Paris’s accusations “baseless” and condemned the “hackneyed policy of levelling accusations against the Islamic republic”.