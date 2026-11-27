El Nino is a major driver behind three of the four newly identified hotspots, mainly in different parts of Africa.

Hunger ‌is set to worsen significantly in 16 global hotspots over the coming six ⁠months, mainly due to armed conflict and extreme climate events, two United Nations agencies said in a new report.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Friday that Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, northern Nigeria and Yemen ⁠faced the gravest threats of famine, driven by violence, displacement, economic hardship and extreme weather, including the El Nino phenomenon.

Listings in the report, released twice a year through the Global Network Against Food Crises, have risen from 13 hotspots in June, with ⁠Chad, Uganda and parts of both Southern Africa and Central America added, while Lebanon was removed.

Armed conflict and violence were driving hunger in 12 of the 16 hotspots, the report said, as soaring food, energy ⁠and transport costs were eroding people’s ability to feed themselves.

El Nino, which is set to intensify to exceptional levels in the coming months according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), is a major driver behind three of the four newly identified hotspots: Southern Africa, the Central American Dry Corridor and northeastern Uganda.

Covering December 2026 to May 2027, the agencies warned that shrinking humanitarian funding was affecting efforts to avert catastrophe.

In the five countries most at risk, all repeatedly cited on the hotspot list since 2022, humanitarian assistance has declined by nearly two-thirds over the 2022-2025 period, from $5.1bn to $2bn.

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“While conflict, economic shocks, climate extremes and access constraints have remained the primary drivers of these crises, declining humanitarian resources have reduced the capacity to sustain gains and mitigate worsening conditions,” wrote the FAO and WFP.

While past humanitarian assistance helped avert famine, “the gains proved fragile and of limited duration: severe acute food insecurity risks – including risk of famine – re-emerged within a few years.”

In Sudan, famine remains a risk ⁠in 13 areas of North Darfur and South Kordofan through January 2027, as fighting disrupts food production, markets and aid deliveries.

The agencies also identified famine risks in parts of Somalia and South ‌Sudan, where escalating violence has compounded an already desperate humanitarian situation.

Afghanistan, Haiti, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Gaza were also classified as areas of very great concern.

Gaza was ‌downgraded ‌from the highest level of concern after small improvements in food security following the October 2025 “ceasefire”. But agencies warned that conditions remained fragile in Gaza, while in the occupied West Bank, acute food insecurity is expected to worsen.