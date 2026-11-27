Decades of bipartisan pressure on Tehran raise questions about how far they are willing to change US policy.

Share Democrats want to end Trump’s Iran war. But how different are they? on social media

The Democrats’ thumping victory in the United States midterm elections this month came amid widespread public opposition to the US-Israel war on Iran, which has sent energy prices soaring across the country and globally.

Democratic Party leaders, including those regarded as traditionally more hawkish on Iran, have called for an immediate end to the nine-month war.

“We have to work and move aggressively to end the reckless and costly war of choice in Iran right out of the gate,” presumptive incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries said last week, when asked about his priorities come January.

A day after the Democrats’ decisive victory, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who opposed the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, said Americans did not know “what the heck we’re fighting for in Iran”.

But the Democrats’ electoral triumph has been met with scepticism in Tehran. Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has warned that anyone expecting the election outcome to change Washington’s policy towards Iran is “seriously mistaken”.

While Democratic opposition to the war has drawn a distinction between the party and Trump, analysts are sceptical about whether it reflects a fundamentally different approach towards Iran – a country that successive US administrations, Democrat and Republican, have sought to isolate diplomatically and economically.

Decades of bipartisan hostility

For much of the period since the 1979 Islamic revolution, hostility towards Iran has superseded partisanship in Washington.

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It was under Democratic President Jimmy Carter that the US began imposing sanctions on Iran following the seizure of the US embassy in Tehran, eight months after US-backed monarch Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi was overthrown in a popular uprising led by former Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini.

Successive Republican administrations maintained pressure on Iran. But it was Democratic President Bill Clinton who substantially expanded its economic isolation through a policy of “dual containment”, targeting both Tehran and Iraq under its former president, the late Saddam Hussein.

In 1996, Clinton signed legislation imposing sanctions on foreign companies investing in Iran’s energy sector, a move that enjoyed overwhelming bipartisan support, with the bill passing 415–0 in the US House of Representatives.

Even when Washington and Tehran found common strategic interests, opportunities for rapprochement were short-lived.

Following the September 11, 2001, attacks, Iran cooperated with the US against its common foe – the Taliban in Afghanistan — helping end their first stint in power. Yet, just months later, Republican President George W Bush branded Iran part of an “axis of evil”, alongside Iraq and North Korea.

“Bush’s proclamation shocked both reformists in Tehran and those US military leaders who were collaborating with the Islamic Republic at the time,” Golnar Nikpour, a historian at Dartmouth College, told Al Jazeera.

For Maryam Jamshidi, associate professor of law at the University of Colorado Boulder, such hostility is rooted partly in Washington’s unwillingness to accept Iran’s independent regional influence — a legacy of the 1979 embassy takeover and Israel’s influence on US foreign policy.

“When it comes to Iran policy, there hasn’t been much variation between Republicans and Democrats,” Jamshidi told Al Jazeera. “Both parties have broadly viewed post-revolutionary Iran as an enemy to be constrained, marginalised, and suffocated.”

“Indeed, until Trump, the worst rounds of Iran sanctions came under Democratic presidencies, specifically Clinton and Obama,” she said.

In 2010, Obama intensified economic pressure on Tehran by signing into law the Comprehensive Iran Sanctions, Accountability and Divestment Act, targeting foreign companies supplying Iran with refined petroleum products or helping expand its oil refining capabilities. The bill passed by an overwhelming majority of 408-8 in the House and 99-0 in the Senate.

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But according to political analyst Negar Mortazavi, the continuity of economic pressure does not necessarily mean the two parties have pursued identical policies.

“It would be historically inaccurate to suggest that their approaches towards Iran have been essentially the same,” Mortazavi, senior non-resident fellow at the Center for International Policy, told Al Jazeera.

The distinction, Mortazavi argued, is particularly evident in the contrast between Obama’s “diplomatic breakthrough” and Trump’s decision to wage war.

Obama’s pivot and Biden’s retreat

While the Obama administration helped impose sweeping international sanctions on Iran, it also challenged decades of US foreign policy by engaging directly with Tehran, culminating in the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Under the agreement signed in Vienna with six world powers and the European Union, Iran agreed to curb its uranium enrichment activities and pledged not to develop nuclear weapons. In return, the US loosened many of the sanctions against Iran and released some of Iran’s previously frozen funds.

“The JCPOA was much more than a nuclear agreement,” Mortazavi said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “It represented the possibility of a fundamentally different relationship between Washington and Tehran, based on diplomacy rather than confrontation.”

During Obama’s second term, the US and Iran also tacitly cooperated in fighting a shared enemy in ISIL (ISIS), especially in Iraq.

However, that did not mean Obama’s diplomatic outreach to Iran was without pushback within his own party.

Among the Democrats who opposed the nuclear agreement was the staunchly pro-Israel Schumer, now one of the most prominent voices calling for an end to Trump’s war.

The subsequent presidency of Joe Biden, Obama’s vice president for eight years, further reduced any substantive difference between Democrats and Republicans in how they dealt with Iran.

Despite campaigning on a promise to restore the nuclear agreement after Trump’s withdrawal in 2018 during his first presidency, Biden failed to revive it, while retaining much of Trump’s “maximum pressure” tactics against Iran.

For Mortazavi, however, Biden’s failure to build on Obama’s diplomatic legacy demonstrates that ideological divisions exist within the Democratic Party rather than the absence of meaningful differences between Democrats and Republicans.

“Biden, by contrast, represented the more hawkish, traditional establishment wing of the Democratic Party,” she said.

“His broader Middle East policy was equally consequential. The Biden administration provided extensive military, financial and diplomatic support to Israel throughout its genocide in Gaza, continuing to supply weapons and shield Israel diplomatically despite the enormous civilian death toll and destruction.”

Nevertheless — unlike Trump — even Biden stopped short of launching an all-out war against Iran, Mortazavi noted.

The erosion of trust in Tehran

Iranian distrust of Washington predates the Islamic Republic, dating back to 1953, when the CIA supported the United Kingdom in engineering a coup and backing the once-deposed monarch, Pahlavi, back into power as shah.

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Pahlavi remained a staunch ally of the US until his overthrow 26 years later, a rule defined by censorship, torture and wealth inequality.

More recently, for Iranian leaders, recognising any distinction between Democratic and Republican administrations has been complicated by the lack of any meaningful and long-lasting settlement, despite multiple attempts at negotiations.

“The Obama administration committed to meaningful sanctions relief but largely failed to deliver,” law professor Jamshidi said.

While Obama lifted nuclear-related sanctions on foreign companies dealing with Iran under the 2015 agreement, unlocking billions in frozen assets, he retained a broad trade embargo on the country.

Similar grievances emerged under Biden. In September 2023, Washington and Tehran reached a Qatar-mediated prisoner exchange agreement that allowed for the transfer of $6bn in frozen Iranian funds from South Korea to Qatar for humanitarian purchases.

However, access to the funds was subsequently blocked following the October 7 attacks on Israel. “Both Biden and Obama failed to follow through on their promises,” Jamshidi noted.

The consequences of these diplomatic failures between Tehran and Washington have also reshaped political debates within Iran itself, analysts say.

The 2015 agreement represented a political victory for Iranian officials who advocated engagement with Washington over those who maintained that the US could not be trusted.

But Trump’s withdrawal, Biden’s failure to revive the deal and the subsequent outbreak of war have strengthened the arguments of those who believe Washington ultimately seeks regime change, history professor Nikpour said.

Differences also persist amid the war within Iran’s political establishment over how to capitalise on the mounting domestic pressure on Trump to end the war.

“There remain pragmatists among Islamic Republic leaders who believe that ultimately, Iran’s military and political wins must lead to diplomatic and economic wins while Iran maintains any negotiating leverage, even if that includes some concessions,” Nikpour said.

“There are also more hawkish voices who believe that Iran should accept nothing less than total victory at the negotiating table.”

What comes next?

The Democrats’ election victory comes amid a broader debate within the party over Washington’s role in the Middle East, particularly its longstanding support for Israel and its reliance on military intervention to advance US interests in the region.

Mortazavi pointed to a growing progressive and antiwar wing challenging the party’s traditional foreign policy establishment. Some Democrats such as Darializa Chevalier and Adam Hamawy, recently elected to Congress, have explicitly called for a shift in the broader approach towards Iran.

However, unlike Obama in 2009, the Democrats will not have control of the White House, limiting their ability to pursue a fundamentally different foreign policy towards Iran.

Their immediate test, according to analysts like Mortazavi, will be whether they are willing to use their congressional power to challenge Trump’s continuation of the nine-month-old war.

“They have significant legislative tools, particularly the power to restrict war funding, investigate military operations and prevent further escalation,” Mortazavi said.

While Congress has the constitutional authority to control federal spending, legislative efforts to restrict the administration’s military operations could face a presidential veto, requiring support from Republican lawmakers to pass such measures that need a two-thirds majority.

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However, questions remain over the political willingness of the Democratic establishment to confront Trump over Iran.

“Recent developments, like the selection of pro-Israel Congressman Jeffries as the Democratic nominee for House Speaker, strongly suggest Democrats won’t fulfil their campaign promise to end the war any time soon, if at all,” CU Boulder’s Jamshidi asserted.

Neither Jeffries nor Schumer, who is in the running to become majority leader in the Senate, has committed to how they will end the war.

Even if Democrats succeed in bringing the war to an end, their willingness to pivot away from the broader framework of economic sanctions, military pressure and economic isolation that often defines Washington’s relationship with Tehran remains to be seen.

For Iranian leaders, the experience of successive Democratic administrations suggests that an opening for diplomacy does not necessarily guarantee a lasting change in US policy.

“None of Iran’s various leadership factions believe that they should sit back and expect Democrats to change the course of US policy towards Iran,” Nikpour said, “though they likely internally understand that Democrats are at least in theory more likely than Republicans to be open to diplomatic solutions.”