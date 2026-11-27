Authorities said the UN special rapporteur was blocked from entering the country due to ‘national security’ risks.

Share Costa Rica denies entry to UN’s Albanese over ‘links to terrorist acts’ on social media

Costa Rica has barred United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese from entering the country, citing “national security” concerns.

Albanese slammed her detention on Friday, branding it a “disgrace”. She was halted and held at Juan Santamaria International Airport the previous day, according to local authorities.

The director-general of Costa Rica’s immigration authority, Omer Badilla, said in a video posted on social media that Albanese “was refused entry to the country because she is the subject of an international alert due to links to terrorist acts”. He did not specify which country put out the alert.

“It is important to note that when national security is at risk, as is the case here, our police authorities strictly enforce the provisions of our legal system,” Badilla said.

Albanese was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2022 and, like other independent experts, does not speak on behalf of the UN. She was travelling to Costa Rica to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Costa Rica in recognition of academic and human rights work.

She has faced harsh pushback from Israel and its allies, including the United States, over her advocacy for Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank and accusations that Israel has committed genocide and other war crimes.

Speaking while held at the airport, Albanese told local media that her detention was “a disgrace” and “appalling”.

“You see the face of the empire the day you touch a nerve or cross its boundaries,” she wrote on social media.

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The US imposed sanctions on Albanese after she criticised Washington’s policy on Gaza.

Costa Rican President Laura Fernandez is a close ally of US President Donald Trump and has pursued closer trade ties with Israel since she took office in May.

Albanese told the student outlet Semanario Universidad that while she understood her name was on the US sanctions list, that did not explain why Costa Rica had detained her.

“We are not in the United States. We are in Costa Rica,” she stated. “Is Costa Rica a sovereign country?”

She noted that the only country she knew she could not enter was Israel, which had declared her “persona non grata” in 2024.

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, praised Costa Rica on social media.

“Those who exploit their UN mandate to spread vile propaganda, legitimize terrorist organizations, desecrate the memory of the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, and relentlessly vilify the US and Israel should face consequences,” he wrote.