Quebec’s ban on teachers and police wearing religious symbols such as hijabs and turbans at work remains in place.

A landmark ruling by Canada’s Supreme Court has largely upheld Quebec’s secularism law, leaving in place a ban on public school teachers, police officers and some other public employees wearing religious symbols at work.

The ruling settles a years-long legal battle over a law that has forced some workers to choose between their careers and how they practice their faith.

The court left the ban in place, with one exception for elected members of Quebec’s National Assembly. The court found that require them to uncover their faces infringes upon their democratic rights.

The court also weighed in on a question that goes beyond Quebec — how far governments can go in using the notwithstanding clause.

The clause is part of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms. It lets federal and provincial governments keep a law in force even if it violates certain Charter rights, including freedom of religion and the right to equality, shielding it from court challenges. The override lasts up to five years and can be renewed. Quebec used it when it passed Bill 21 in 2019 and renewed it in 2024.

On Friday, the Supreme Court said politicians can use the clause without waiting for a court to rule on whether a law violates Charter rights. Four of the seven justices also agreed that judges can formally declare that a law violates those rights, as judges in lower courts had done, even if the clause keeps the law in effect.

What the law does

Quebec passed Bill 21 in June 2019, saying it would protect the religious neutrality of public institutions. It bars people in certain public jobs from wearing religious symbols such as hijabs, turbans and kippahs while at work. Teachers who were already in their posts on March 27, 2019, were able to continue wearing them as long as they stayed in the same role with the same employer.

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The law has reshaped lives, leading to people losing their jobs and leaving Quebec to avoid the restrictions. Some Muslim women have decided to take off their hijabs while at work in order to be able to keep their jobs.

Quebec has since widened the restrictions to support staff and volunteers at school, as well as daycare workers.

What the judges said about the ban

The case was heard by seven justices. Chief Justice Richard Wagner, writing for three justices, said Bill 21 was rooted in Quebec’s “legitimate and historical commitment” to keeping the state secular. He concluded that the Quebec government had “validly used” its power to keep the law in force.

In a partial dissent, Justices Andromache Karakatsanis and Michelle O’Bonsawin wrote there was no question that the law violates the right to freedom of religion. They described how Muslim women had been turned away from jobs because they wear a hijab and how the law had prevented people from taking promotions or being transferred to new roles because they would lose their exemptions. They also said the law “non-trivially influences life choices and mobility”.

“The Act’s effects are not experienced equally,” they wrote. “They fall most heavily on Muslim women.”

How the case reached the court

Quebec invoked the notwithstanding clause when it passed Bill 21, before any court had ruled on the law. The override lasts up to five years and can be renewed. Quebec renewed it in 2024.

A Quebec Superior Court judge upheld most of the law in 2021, but found that it infringed certain rights that the clause cannot override, including the minority-language education rights of English-language school boards. Quebec’s Court of Appeal reversed the exemption for those boards in 2024 and left most of the law in place. Seven Supreme Court justices heard the case over four days in March.