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As winter closes in, millions of people across Europe are bracing for another season of rising bills, tighter budgets and hard choices at home.

Inflation in the eurozone has climbed to its highest level in three years, as conflict in the Middle East disrupts oil and gas supplies and drives up energy prices, pushing up the cost of everything from heating to the weekly food shop.

Where are prices rising fastest?

In Athens, Giorgos*, a 40-year-old journalist and father of an 11-year-old, says his salary has risen from 800 euros ($878) to 1,100 euros ($1,208) a month over the past two years, but he has not felt the raise.

“Just as before, I’m still borrowing money just to make ends meet,” he said. Even a gyros souvlaki sandwich, long considered Greece’s “people’s food”, now costs more than 4 euros, he added.

His experience is shared across much of Europe, where prices are rising again after two years of relative calm. Inflation in the eurozone has doubled from 2 percent in December 2025 to 4 percent in October 2026, its highest level in three years.

Energy has been the biggest driver, with energy inflation rising to 21 percent in October, its highest level since December 2022, when it was 25.5 percent in the first winter after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Eurostat.

Energy prices have risen far faster than any other category and are pushing up the cost of transport, heating and food.

According to the European Central Bank (ECB) Lithuania (6.1 percent), Bulgaria (5.9 percent) and Greece (5.7 percent) now have the highest inflation rates in the eurozone, adding pressure on households already among the most stretched in the region.

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Inflation in Cyprus jumped from 0.1 percent at the end of last year to 5.4 percent, and in Italy from 1.2 percent to 5.6 percent.

Prices have also accelerated quickly in Belgium, where inflation rose from 2.2 percent to 5.2 percent, and in France, where it rose from 0.7 percent to 3.7 percent.

A handful of countries have bucked the trend. Between December 2025 and October 2026, inflation has eased in Slovakia (from 4.1 percent to 2.9 percent), Estonia (3.6 percent), Latvia (3.1), Austria (3.5) and Malta (2.3), setting Lithuania apart from its Baltic neighbours.

The current rise is still well below the peak that followed the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, but for many families it is a second shock before they have fully recovered from the first.

How much more expensive has life become?

In North London, Emma*, 33, who works in corporate governance and lives alone, says the cost of food and bills keeps rising, with rent “the biggest killer”.

She has cancelled streaming subscriptions and switched to a cheaper brand of cat food for her pet cat after the one she always purchased started putting less in each can at a higher price.

She now sees her friends less, because nearly 10 pounds ($13) for a return Tube journey is “ridiculous”.

“I think this is detrimental to our mental health and has exacerbated the loneliness epidemic,” she said.

She’s not alone in feeling she has to make choices to survive. This squeeze is being felt across Europe.

According to Eurostat, a typical basket of goods and services such as food, housing, energy and transport now costs 69 percent more than it did in 2000, and around two-fifths of that increase has come in just the past four years.

The sharpest rise came in 2022, when prices jumped by more than 8 percent in a single year as energy costs soared after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The steepest increases have been in Central and Eastern Europe.

Prices in Hungary have more than tripled since 2000, meaning the goods and services that cost 100 euros ($115) in 2000 now cost about 335 Euros ($385), with a surge of 17 percent in 2023 alone. Estonia and Latvia are not far behind.

How difficult is it to find a job?

Finding work in Europe is far easier than it was a decade ago, but in many countries it has been getting harder again since 2022.

According to Eurostat, southern Europe has seen the biggest turnaround.

At the height of the eurozone debt crisis in 2013, unemployment reached 27.8 percent in Greece and 26.1 percent in Spain, meaning more than a quarter of people looking for work could not find a job.

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Unemployment in both countries has fallen steadily since then as their economies recovered, to 8.9 percent in Greece and 10.5 percent in Spain in 2025, although Spain still has the highest rate in the EU.

The picture has shifted in northern Europe, where unemployment has risen since 2022 as economies slowed.

Unemployment in Finland has climbed to 9.7 percent in 2025, giving it the second-highest jobless rate in the bloc, ahead of Greece (8.9 percent) and Sweden (8.8 percent).

How much room do governments have to help?

When prices rise, people often look to their governments for financial support. But how much help a government can provide depends partly on how much debt it already carries.

The debt-to-GDP ratio compares a country’s total government debt with the value of everything its economy produces in a year. A ratio of 100 percent means the government owes as much as the economy produces in a year. The higher the ratio, the more money the government may have to spend on interest payments, leaving less available to help households.

Emma believes governments are spending in the wrong places. “Stop using taxpayer money to subsidise high energy bills while fossil fuel and grid companies continue making record profits,” she said, calling for windfall tax loopholes to be closed so those profits fund household relief directly.

According to data from International Monetary Fund (IMF), Italy and Greece carry the heaviest debts in Europe, each owing well over a year’s worth of economic output.

France, Ukraine, Belgium and the UK also owe more than their economies produce in a year.

At the other end of the scale, Estonia, Denmark and Luxembourg owe relatively little, giving them far more room to respond.

Several of the countries with the highest inflation, including Greece, Italy and Belgium, are also among the most indebted, leaving them with the least room to cushion the blow.

Education and healthcare: What governments are choosing to spend on.

In Belgium, Maya*, a university lecturer in her 50s, is searching for student housing for her daughter, who starts university next year.

“It used to be you could get a place, no problem, for 300 euros,” she said. “One of my neighbours just told me she paid 900 a month for her kid.”

She says more of her students now commute an hour or more to get to class, which she finds “undemocratic” because it shapes who can afford to live near campus.

In France, where student protests over overcrowded classrooms and teacher shortages have grown into a nationwide movement, high school student Marius Mesnil told Al Jazeera that conditions in schools have deteriorated year after year.

“With every budget, there are fewer teachers,” he said.

Across Europe, how much governments spend on schools and hospitals shows what they are prioritising, and how much support they can give people as costs rise.

Sweden and Iceland spend the most on education in Europe, while spending has stayed largely unchanged in most Western European countries since 2016.

Denmark is a notable exception, with spending falling sharply over the period.

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Many countries in Eastern Europe have increased their spending, including Slovakia, Bulgaria and Lithuania. Some of the countries carrying the heaviest debts, including Greece and Italy, are among those spending the least on education.

Healthcare spending rose across Europe during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since fallen back in most countries, though it remains higher than before the pandemic in most of them.

Austria now spends the most, at 9.5 percent of its GDP in 2024, followed by Czechia and Croatia (9 percent each) and France (8.9 percent).

As temperatures drop, people are finding ways to stay warm without turning up the heating. Emma in London has bought a heated blanket so she does not need to heat her whole flat, and says she has had to put food and water before heating.

In Belgium, Maya’s family move around the house in wearable blankets; her daughters sleep with hot water bottles.

In Athens, Giorgos plans to keep his heater to a minimum and stock up on rugs, blankets and fleeces, admitting there have been winters when he had to choose between heating and food.

The worry never lifts. “Anxiety is something of a constant,” he said. “It doesn’t go away – if anything, it’s only intensifying now.”

*Names have been changed at the interviewees’ request to protect their identities.