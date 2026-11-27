Sanctions aim to restrict funds for two men alleged to have planned attacks for IRGC.

Australia has imposed sanctions on two men accused of orchestrating anti-Semitic arson attacks on behalf of Iran.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement on Friday that the “counterterrorism financing sanctions” targeted Zohair Hassib and Kazem Hamad.

The pair is alleged to have used a “complex ⁠chain of proxies” to attack a kosher restaurant in Sydney and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in 2024 at the behest of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Wong said the sanctions would restrict the pair’s access to funds that could be used to carry out attacks, by making it a criminal offence to make assets available to them.

“These sanctions are an important step in disrupting the IRGC’s ability to ⁠conduct attacks against Australians and Australian interests,” she ⁠said.

In the aftermath of the 2024 attacks, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the launch of a police task force on anti-Semitism.

In August 2025, Australia accused Iran of orchestrating the fires, a charge that Tehran denied. The Iranian ambassador was ordered to leave the country, while Canberra suspended operations at its Tehran embassy and ‌listed the IRGC as a “terrorist” organisation.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation said in its annual threat assessment in June it was investigating alleged Iran-linked agents, sharing details of their activities but withholding their ⁠names.

Spy chief Mike Burgess described them as an Australian who was “a senior agent of the IRGC Quds Force running its networks around the world,” and an Australian crime figure recruited by Iran through a web of Iraqi-based militia groups who had been arrested in Iraq in January.

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“Knowing full well they were being directed ‌by ‌the Iranian regime, these individuals orchestrated two attacks on buildings associated with Jewish Australians,” Burgess said.

Friday’s statement named the men for the first time.

The sanctions listing shows Hassib was born in Australia and is a citizen of Australia and Afghanistan, and is now living in Iran.

Hamad, alleged to be behind an illicit tobacco ring in Australia, was arrested in Iraq after a joint investigation by police from both countries.