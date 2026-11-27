Six people airlifted to hospital in serious condition, Spanish rescue service says.

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At least eight migrants have been found dead on a boat carrying about 100 people that was rescued near Spain’s Canary Islands, the Spanish maritime rescue service has said.

The rescue service said on Friday that between eight and 10 bodies were found on board and that six people were airlifted to hospital in serious condition.

The boat was found 39 nautical miles (72km) south of the island of El Hierro and was being towed to the port of La Estaca.

Separately, 84 survivors from another boat came ashore at La Restinga, El Hierro’s main port, which has a reception centre and field hospital for migrants.

The Canary Islands are a Spanish region in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of northwest Africa. Anyone who lands there reaches Spanish and European Union territory, which has made the islands a main entry point for migrants from West Africa.

Arrivals hit a record of more than 46,000 in 2024 before falling after tighter surveillance and cooperation with countries of origin and transit.

Patrols off Senegal, Mauritania and Morocco have pushed departures further south to The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea, making the crossing longer and more dangerous.

Record arrivals

Arrivals in the Canary Islands have accelerated since October, with a record 2,100 people reaching the islands in a single day earlier this week, mostly on El Hierro, which has 11,400 residents.

Authorities there declared an emergency earlier this month, and rescuers brought in nearly 1,500 people in a single day on November 14.

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“The humanitarian emergency doesn’t start on El Hierro, but on the shores of Senegal and Gambia, where we have to act,” regional leader Fernando Clavijo said on X.

He expressed “a lot of pain and feeling of impotence” over the deaths and demanded action from the Spanish government and the European Commission.

A campaign issue

The deaths come two days before Spain’s general elections on Sunday, in which immigration has become a defining issue.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is one of Europe’s most vocal advocates of the economic benefits of immigration, while the right, which leads in the polls, wants far tighter controls.

Thousands of migrants try the Atlantic crossing each year from West Africa in overcrowded boats, despite rough seas and strong currents.

It is one of the world’s deadliest migration routes, and arrivals usually rise between September and November, when sea conditions are more favourable.