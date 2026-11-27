It remains unclear who carried out the attack on Niger’s National Guard in Tillaberi, near the Mali border.

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At least 13 members of Niger’s National Guard have been killed and 20 wounded in an attack on their compound in Sanam, in the west of the country, the Defence Ministry has said.

In a statement read on state television, the ministry said the attack on Thursday was carried out by “numerous heavily armed assailants”, referring to the incident as a “terrorist attack”.

The ministry gave a provisional toll and said soldiers killed several attackers and destroyed their logistical infrastructure. Operations to track down the attackers are ongoing, it added.

The assault took place at about 5am local time (04:00 GMT), local and security sources told the Nigerien outlet ActuNiger.

Sanam is in the Tillaberi region, near the Mali border, where armed groups regularly attack security forces.

It was not clear who was behind the attack.

The attack comes two days after the ministry said 11 soldiers were killed in an attack attributed to Boko Haram in the Diffa region, in the southeast.

Violence across the border

In neighbouring Nigeria, suspected members of an armed group killed at least 30 people in villages in the central state of Niger on Tuesday.

They described it as retaliation for the killing of many Fulani herders days earlier.

In Nigeria’s northeast, President Bola Tinubu promised on Wednesday to restore peace to a region hit by a rebellion led by Boko Haram and the ISIL (ISIS) affiliate in West Africa Province, as he campaigns for re-election.