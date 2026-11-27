The South American country’s Senate also advanced a proposal to suspend primary elections ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

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Argentina’s legislature has pushed forward a series of bills that would implement changes sought by President Javier Milei, including barring the Central Bank from printing extra money for government expenses.

On Thursday, the Argentinian Chamber of Deputies gave final approval to a bill imposing restrictions on the Central Bank, defining its “primary and fundamental mission” as maintaining the value of the country’s currency.

Under past administrations, the Central Bank has printed additional funds to help cover government expenses, contributing to the country’s once sky-high inflation, which reached more than 200 percent in 2023.

Milei, a libertarian economist, swept into office that year on a promise to tame runaway inflation and slash government spending.

Under his leadership, inflation has declined, though poverty has surged. Economists also believe Argentina may be drifting into a recession, with economic activity diminished in recent months.

Still, Milei’s office celebrated the Senate’s passage of the Central Bank bill with a presidential statement.

“This marks the end of nearly two decades of political manipulation at the Central Bank,” the statement said.

The bank, founded in 1935, had experienced “91 years of plunder, expropriation, impunity, and institutional decay” up to this point, it added.

The vote in the Chamber of Deputies was 141 to zero, with 99 abstentions.

The Senate previously passed the bill, though it removed language Milei had pressed for, which would have required a two-thirds vote in both chambers of Congress to remove Central Bank governors.

Bill seeks to suspend primary elections

Also on Thursday, Argentina’s Senate advanced a bill to reform the country’s elections by suspending its primaries.

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Unlike the Central Bank reform, that bill was not final. It still needs to pass the Chamber of Deputies.

The bill, however, comes less than a year before Argentina is slated to hold its next presidential election. Milei is expected to seek re-election in the October 24 vote.

Critics see the suspension of primaries as a means for Milei to avoid early pushback in his campaign.

A dismal primary result, they say, could weaken his momentum ahead of the general election and cause unfavourable economic fluctuations. Milei has long faced public discontent over his programme of economic austerity.

Thursday’s bill would also reduce public financing for political parties and eliminate a mandatory presidential debate ahead of general elections.

Senators approved the legislation by a vote of 43 to 29. While members of Milei’s La Libertad Avanza party touted the bill as a means of simplifying Argentina’s elections, opponents warned it could erode democratic norms.

“Milei now wants to change the rules of democracy to improve his chances of reelection by cheating,” Buenos Aires province Governor Axel Kicillof, a potential challenger to Milei, said in a social media post.