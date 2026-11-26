Critics fear the campaign could undermine democratic safeguards as senior opposition figures remain behind bars.

Lusaka, Zambia – Zambian authorities have banned a planned protest against calls to remove presidential term limits, amid mounting concerns over political freedoms following President Hakainde Hichilema’s disputed re-election in August.

The demonstration, scheduled for November 25, was organised by civil society groups and human rights defenders opposed to proposals that could allow Hichilema to remain in power beyond 2031, when his second and final five-year term is due to end.

Police cited the risk of clashes after a pro-government youth group announced plans to hold a rival demonstration in support of removing presidential term limits.

Three organisations aligned with the governing United Party for National Development (UPND) have petitioned the National Assembly to remove constitutional restrictions on presidential terms, potentially paving the way for Hichilema to seek a third term.

The campaign has drawn opposition from civil society organisations, the influential Catholic Church and the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), which have called for an end to the debate over extending presidential tenure.

Hichilema, who swept to power in 2021 on a promise of democratic reforms, had repeatedly criticised African leaders who sought to extend their rule through constitutional amendments.

His office has sought to reassure critics. In a statement on November 20, presidential communications official Clayson Hamasaka said Hichilema would respect the constitution “at all times”.

“The president also respects every citizen’s right to freedom of expression,” Hamasaka said.

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But the campaign to remove term limits, coupled with the prolonged detention of senior opposition figures, has raised concerns among government critics about the future of one of Africa’s more established multiparty democracies.

‘We are being blocked from protesting’

On November 4, civil society organisations and human rights defenders notified police of their intention to march against the removal of presidential term limits.

A pro-government youth alliance subsequently announced plans to demonstrate in support of the proposals, prompting police to cite the risk of confrontations between the two groups.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Clement Andeleki defended the decision to cancel the demonstrations, dismissing suggestions that Hichilema was seeking a third term.

“We cancelled [the protests] because those are trying to go to the streets, they are going to do what? Because there is no third term that the president [Hichilema] wants,” Andeleki told Al Jazeera.

The decision came days after Justice Minister Jack Mwiimbu pledged to protect citizens exercising their right to petition parliament for the removal of presidential term limits.

“We’ll not allow individuals threatening others who are exercising their rights to express themselves freely,” Mwiimbu told journalists in Lusaka on November 18, adding that Hichilema would respect any amendments to the constitution.

Linda Kasonde, a former president of the Law Association of Zambia and one of the organisers of the planned demonstration, said the group had appealed against the police decision.

“We have seen that we are being blocked from protesting and so, we have written to the police to give us an alternative date and we have also written to the minister of home affairs to appeal the decision of police,” Kasonde told Al Jazeera.

She said the organisers remained committed to peaceful protest and wanted to demonstrate public opposition to the removal of presidential term limits.

A disputed election and opposition crackdown

The controversy comes against the backdrop of a disputed general election and the detention of some of Hichilema’s most prominent political opponents.

Hichilema was re-elected in August with more than 61 percent of the vote in an election in which observers, including the European Union Election Observation Mission, reported irregularities.

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A six-hour suspension of vote counting and the announcement of results, the deployment of soldiers at polling stations and tallying centres, and the removal of opposition and independent monitors raised questions about the credibility of the electoral process.

The closure of courts following the election also raised concerns over the opposition’s ability to challenge the results.

Brian Mundubile, who finished second in the presidential race and accused Hichilema of electoral fraud, was arrested alongside his running mate, Makebi Zulu, in a post-election crackdown.

Then, former minister Mutotwe Kafwaya was fatally wounded by security forces during a raid on a house in Lusaka where senior opposition figures were meeting.

Mundubile, Zulu and several other opposition figures have been detained for more than 100 days over allegations of attempting to overthrow Hichilema’s government and engaging in seditious activities.

The accused say the charges are politically motivated.

Their prolonged detention has drawn condemnation from local and international human rights defenders and prompted a legal challenge against the state.

A day before the High Court was due to rule on their continued detention, prosecutors produced a charge sheet alleging treason.

Sakwiba Sikota, a leading defence lawyer, told Al Jazeera that the trial was expected to begin in 2027.

Treason is a non-bailable offence in Zambia and carries a possible life sentence. Lengthy legal proceedings could keep some of the country’s most prominent opposition figures out of public life for monthsm or even years.

Muhabi Lungu, secretary-general of the Tonse Alliance, the opposition coalition led by Mundubile, alleged that the prosecutions were intended to weaken the opposition ahead of possible constitutional changes.

“This scheme was hatched a long time ago, and so, this treason issue is an attempt to try and denigrate the opposition so that somehow, they can justify why he must continue beyond the constitutional requirement,” Lungu told Al Jazeera.

He urged the authorities to expedite the trial and make public the evidence against the accused.

The battle over presidential term limits

Supporters of the proposed changes argue that presidential term limits restrict voters’ democratic right to choose their leaders.

Mark Simuuwe, the UPND’s head of media, rejected suggestions that the campaign was specifically intended to secure a third term for Hichilema.

“We are not talking about a third term bid here; instead we are talking about removal of the term limit restrictions because we feel the current constitution is undemocratic as it denies electorates a chance to elect a president of their choice when they want to,” Simuuwe said in an interview.

A constitutional amendment would require the support of at least two-thirds of parliamentarians, although additional constitutional procedures may apply to changes affecting presidential tenure.

The UPND does not command a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly but could seek support from independent legislators and other members of parliament.

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For critics, however, removing presidential term limits would risk dismantling an important democratic safeguard in a country that has experienced several peaceful transfers of power since the introduction of multiparty democracy in 1991.

Among them was Hichilema’s own election victory in 2021, when he defeated incumbent President Edgar Lungu.

A wider regional trend

The debate in Zambia comes as constitutional changes elsewhere in Africa have renewed concerns over presidential tenure and democratic accountability.

In neighbouring Zimbabwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed into law constitutional amendments in July that would allow him to remain in office two years beyond his previous term limit.

The amendments extend presidential terms from five to seven years and replace direct presidential elections with a system under which parliament selects the president.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, another of Zambia’s neighbours, President Felix Tshisekedi has approved legislation allowing constitutional changes to be put to a referendum, a development that critics fear could pave the way for a third presidential term.

In Zambia, the debate over term limits is unfolding as opposition leaders remain behind bars and civil society groups await a response from the authorities on whether they will be allowed to demonstrate.

For Kasonde, the campaign to remove term limits cannot be separated from the political tensions that followed the August election.

“This attempt to remove the term limits to consolidate power is not for ideological reasons but because of the [decline in] legitimacy following a controversial election,” she said.