At the centre of the diplomatic dispute lies the Songdowon International Children’s Camp, accused of housing abducted Ukrainian children.

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North Korea has expelled the head of Switzerland’s diplomatic office in its capital amid a sanctions row, only weeks after Bern reopened an office and the Swiss foreign minister discussed normalising relations.

According to North Korea’s foreign ministry on Wednesday, the decision to expel the diplomatic representative stemmed from Switzerland’s decision to impose sanctions on the Songdowon International Children’s Camp.

A day earlier, Kim Yo Jong, one of Pyongyang’s top foreign policy officials and sister to leader Kim Jong Un, described the sanctions as an “open hostile act” and an infringement of the North’s sovereignty, in a statement.

She said the camp supported “legitimate” cooperation between North Korea and Russia but didn’t directly address Western accusations that some Ukrainian children abducted by Russian forces were sent there to be “re-educated”.

Here’s what we know about the spat.

What has North Korea said?

According to a statement by the foreign ministry carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the head of the Swiss diplomatic office, Sylvain Astier, was summoned and handed a memorandum calling on him to close the office.

“The Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea declared the head of the Swiss Diplomatic Office in the DPRK persona non grata and urged him to leave the country within 48 hours,” the ministry said.

“Any act of violating the sovereign rights of the DPRK and the interests of its citizens can never be welcomed by us.”

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What has Switzerland said?

Responding to the move, the Swiss foreign ministry said relations with Pyongyang would continue through its embassy in the Chinese capital, Beijing, and through North Korea’s embassy in Bern.

It added that it regretted the decision and was arranging for Astier to return to the Beijing embassy.

“The closure of the office does not call into question diplomatic relations between Switzerland and North Korea,” the ministry said.

Late last month, Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis travelled to Pyongyang as Bern opened the office and held talks with senior North Korean officials, including his counterpart, Choe Son Hui, on “promoting dialogue and cooperation”, KCNA said at the time.

What is the sanctioned camp?

At the centre of the diplomatic dispute lies the Songdowon International Children’s Camp, which has been accused of hosting and attempting to indoctrinate children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Switzerland added the camp to its sanctions list over its alleged role in the transfer of these children and said it would consider closing its diplomatic office in Pyongyang.

Closely allied with Russia, North Korea has supported Moscow’s war efforts by sending thousands of troops and weapons.

Adding the camp to its list of sanctions, Swiss authorities said the facility exposes children to propaganda and activities designed to promote pro-Russia narratives.

The United Kingdom in May and the European Union in September imposed similar sanctions on the camp, freezing its assets and banning financial transactions with the facility.

What’s the status of North Korean–Swiss relations?

Switzerland is one of the few Western nations to maintain diplomatic relations with North Korea and established relations in 1974.

Reportedly, both Kim Jong Un and Kim Yo Jong attended school in Switzerland as teenagers in the 1990s.

In 1997, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation opened a “cooperation office” in the North Korean capital that focused on humanitarian programmes.

In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the office shut as Pyongyang closed its borders.