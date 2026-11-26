When heavy rain swept through az-Zawayda in central Gaza in early November, water rushed into Jaber al-Kaseeh’s tent, soaking his family’s mattresses and spoiling their food.

Al-Kaseeh, who fled Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, told Al Jazeera that his camp had flooded three or four times the previous winter. Those floods had already driven many of his neighbours away.

About 1.36 million Palestinians, 65 percent of Gaza’s population, are living in tents and makeshift shelters, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The storm that began on the evening of November 6 flooded about 70,000 tents within 12 hours, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office. Preliminary UN estimates suggest it affected about 226,000 people, including more than 5,000 households left sleeping without shelter. About 600 households were forced to move again.

The rain also killed people. On November 8, a sand embankment collapsed onto tents at a displacement camp south of Deir el-Balah, killing five people, including children. OCHA reported that an infant drowned during the same storm and a nine-month-old baby died of hypothermia on November 13.

The Union of Gaza Strip Municipalities warned on Wednesday that about 1,000 camps and other shelter sites could flood this winter. The councils say 200,000 worn-out tents need replacing and more than 2,000 damaged buildings are at risk of collapse.

As Gaza enters its fourth winter since Israel launched its genocidal war in October 2023, we look at how Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid, damaged buildings and flooded tents leave displaced Palestinians at greater risk.

Advertisement

Why can’t Palestinians move somewhere safer?

Israeli restrictions keep Palestinians from reaching large parts of Gaza, which leaves them fewer options to move to safer areas, according to OCHA. On November 17, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the World Food Programme said Gaza’s population had been confined to less than 40 percent of the territory and that more than half of its 1,700 displacement sites were on flood-prone land.

The threat of further displacement persists. On Thursday, Israel Katz, the defence minister in Israel’s caretaker government, threatened a new offensive that would move one million Palestinians south if Hamas did not disarm. Writing on X, he called Hamas’s control over the remaining 30 percent of Gaza “an illusion”. He did not issue an evacuation order.

Damaged homes offer little refuge. About 82 percent of Gaza’s structures had been damaged or destroyed by mid-June, according to UN satellite analysis.

In Nuseirat, Nasser al-Hajj took his children to a neighbour’s home during the first November storm as debris fell from the ceiling of his flat, which an Israeli attack had damaged. “But where am I supposed to go? Rent is expensive, and a tent is not safe either,” he told Al Jazeera.

Why is Gaza so vulnerable to flooding?

Israel’s war has wrecked the drains and sewers that would normally carry rainwater away. In Gaza City, eight pumping stations and three main rainwater collection basins were out of service when the first storm hit, municipal spokesperson Hosni Muhanna said. Even under the best conditions, he said, the remaining network could handle no more than a fifth of the rainwater.

At Sheikh Radwan lagoon, one of the city’s main collection basins, the water rose by nearly 1.5 metres (five feet) during the storm, OCHA reported. Its pumping station is operating at less than 40 percent of its design capacity, the UN office added on Thursday.

In central Gaza, the councils are worried about water rising suddenly in Wadi Gaza and flooding al-Mughraqa and az-Zahra. Emergency services are overstretched: Gaza’s civil defence said it received 2,166 distress calls on November 7 but could send crews to only 218; most callers received advice by phone.

What are the health risks?

During the early November rains, the UN said crews used suction trucks to remove water mixed with sewage from 58 shelters. At the Patient’s Friends Benevolent Society Hospital in Gaza City, water flooded the basement that housed the children’s department, pharmacy and radiology services. Elsewhere, flooded roads kept patients and staff from reaching clinics.

Advertisement

Crowding poses a separate risk. Families in crowded tents have too little water to maintain basic hygiene, paediatrician Sharif Matar told Al Jazeera at Gaza City’s Rantisi Children’s Hospital.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recorded 692 suspected meningitis cases between October 1 and November 23, most of them among babies under a year old. Gaza’s Ministry of Health issued an epidemic alert on November 24 after recording 272 cases in October, compared with a usual monthly average of 30 to 50.

Why isn’t enough shelter aid reaching families?

On November 13, the UN’s humanitarian team said more than 150,000 tents bought by aid organisations and governments were waiting outside Gaza, most of them in Egypt’s El Arish. On Wednesday, the European Commission said tents were still waiting on trucks because Israel had not allowed them or the equipment needed to put them up to enter. Goods from Egypt are routed for inspection through the Karem Abu Salem crossing (called Kerem Shalom in Israel) rather than entering directly through Rafah. Israeli authorities also classify some shelter supplies as “dual-use”, which limits how much aid groups can bring in.

COGAT, the Israeli military body that coordinates aid, said on Monday that nearly 100,000 tents had entered Gaza under its winter programme. It said it had approved more than 67,000 tents and other winter supplies that had yet to be brought in. Inside Gaza, shelter agencies have fewer than 6,500 tents in stock, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said on Wednesday.

Restrictions and shortages have pushed up prices. Basic winter supplies for a family of six can cost more than $6,000 inside Gaza, compared with about $700 when aid agencies buy them abroad and bring them in, the NRC said. Donors have funded only 35 percent of the $283m needed for the minimum winter shelter response.

A tent crossing the border tells a family little about when help will reach its camp. In al-Mawasi, near Khan Younis, Fadi Wafi told the Palestinian news agency Wafa on Wednesday that his name had been put on a list of people affected by the last storm, but he had received no shelter supplies. His family of five had two mattresses and two blankets.

What can be done before the next storm?

Gaza’s Government Media Office warned on Tuesday that it expected another storm within days. Aid workers have cleared drains, reinforced shelters and put up flood barriers, but OCHA reported on November 20 that such work had been recorded at only 162 of the 356 flood-prone locations that teams were tracking.

On Monday, IOM said Israeli authorities had approved about 70,000 pieces of timber and more than 1,200 toolkits to build sturdier emergency shelters for about 1,200 families. COGAT also said it had approved pumps and generators and would allow partial repairs at the Sheikh Ijlin and Sheikh Radwan sewage facilities. It did not say the equipment had arrived. COGAT has said reconstruction equipment will enter only after Hamas has fully disarmed. Gaza’s municipalities are still asking for pumps, backup generators and fuel.

Advertisement

For Om Hani Hamouda, whose family has been displaced about 15 times, the question is what they can live in when it rains again. “We want these tents to be replaced with caravans,” she told Al Jazeera after her tent flooded in az-Zawayda. “Even a simple caravan would be better.”