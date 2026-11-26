The judge said the FCC chair has taken US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric ‌‌as his ‘marching orders’.

A United States judge has barred the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from putting the licences of eight Walt Disney-owned ABC TV stations up for early review, a blow ⁠⁠to President Donald Trump’s efforts to rein in US media companies.

US District Judge Loren AliKhan, in Washington, DC, granted Disney’s request for a preliminary injunction on Wednesday. The injunction barred the FCC from holding a hearing on the licences, a step that could have led to their revocation and forced the stations off ⁠⁠the air.

“This is not a close case,” AliKhan wrote, saying the FCC appeared to be carrying out a retaliatory campaign, driven by Trump, that threatened the broadcaster’s free-speech rights.

AliKhan, who was nominated by former President Joe Biden, said ABC had detailed “a campaign of retaliation against them in response to their exercise of their First Amendment rights,” which on its own is an ‘irreparable injury’”.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr, whom Trump named to the position in January 2025, “has taken President Trump’s rhetoric as his marching orders”, the judge added.

A spokesperson for ABC News said, “Today’s decision is an important victory for ⁠⁠the First Amendment.”

Carr ordered reviews of licences ‌for the eight stations in April, a day after Trump urged ABC to fire late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, even though the renewals were not due to be considered until October 2028 at the earliest. The FCC had not ordered an early review in more than 50 years before April.

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Disney and ABC sued the FCC in August to block the early review of the stations in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and other cities, arguing that the Trump administration was trying to punish the network over broadcast content in violation of the US Constitution.

In response to AliKhan’s decision, an FCC spokesperson has said that the granting of the injunction was “wrong on the facts and ⁠⁠wrong on the law — as controlling Supreme Court precedent makes clear.”

They added, “We will continue to use our lawful ⁠⁠authority to hold broadcasters accountable to their public interest obligations.”

Trump has repeatedly urged broadcasters to drop comedy or news programmes that he dislikes or that have been critical of him or his administration.

Broadcast stations need FCC licences to use public airwaves. While licence revocations are extremely rare, critics said that the risk of losing a licence could have a ⁠⁠chilling effect on a broadcaster and raise concerns about government interference.

Trump has waged aggressive ⁠⁠attacks on the news media, and the latest move follows a two-year-long battle between Trump and Disney.

In July, Trump repeated a call for ABC stations to lose their licences because the network refused to air a prime-time speech he gave that said US elections are vulnerable to fraud.

In reacting to the judicial decision, Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez said the ruling “brings ‌‌badly needed accountability to a commission and an administration that have politicised the machinery of government in a sustained campaign of censorship and control”.

The FCC is also investigating ABC daytime talk show “The View,” which discusses US politics, after saying it may be subject to federal rules requiring broadcasters ‌‌to ‌‌provide equal-time opportunities to political candidates.

Disney previously said that as a result of that investigation, the programme did not invite any political candidates to appear before the November midterm elections, and the broadcaster cited the FCC’s “pressure campaign”.