Tribunal raises questions about the credibility of UNRWA’s decision to dismiss its staff without substantiated evidence.

A United Nations tribunal has cast doubt on evidence used by UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, to dismiss staff in 2024, finding that the decision was based almost entirely on unsubstantiated allegations by the Israeli government.

UNRWA dismissed nine Palestinian employees in January 2024 after allegations by Israel that they had participated in the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel.

The UNRWA Dispute Tribunal, an impartial tribunal within the UN, noted that the UN’s internal investigation did not include testimonies from the 19 staff members whom Israel accused of involvement in the attacks, according to the judgement seen by Al Jazeera on Thursday.

The judgement said “safety and security concerns” meant that the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) “was not able to interview the 19 staff members and afford them usual due process to respond to the allegations”.

The tribunal also said the allegations against the workers were “based almost entirely on information in Israel’s possession”.

“That information has remained in the custody of Israeli authorities and they alone have remained privy as to exactly how it was collected, by whom, when, and where,” it said.

The tribunal also expressed doubts over telephone conversations and messages that Israel claimed to have intercepted and presented as evidence of the staff members’ involvement in the attacks, including with someone “identified by Israeli officials as a Hamas operative”.

“OIOS did not confirm in the investigation report that it was satisfied that the caller was a Hamas operative or that the ‘user’ of the receiving phone was the Applicant,” the judgement said.

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It added that one of the Israeli claims of an alleged intercepted phone call between a Hamas operative and a UNRWA staff member was with a duplicated SIM card, which is common in Gaza. “It was determined that the comments made in intercepted calls related to that SIM card were not made by the UNRWA staff member as initially alleged,” the judgement said.

The tribunal’s ruling, dated November 11, found that UNRWA had failed to produce evidence supporting its decision to dismiss one of the nine employees, identified as Abu Awad.

The tribunal described Israeli evidence as unsupported and of “limited evidentiary value and reliability” and awarded Awad a year’s pay and $5,000 in compensation for “moral damages”.

The ruling raises questions about the credibility of the decision by UNRWA, the main humanitarian organisation operating in Gaza, to dismiss its Palestinian staff on the basis of Israeli allegations of involvement in the attacks committed by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups.

In January 2024 after consulting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, former UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini decided that the agency would terminate the contracts of nine staff members.

Their termination letters informed them that the allegations against them were “very serious and credible”.

The dismissal decisions were confirmed after a UN investigation that concluded they were likely to have been involved in the October 7 attacks.

Reports have suggested that Lazzarini and Guterres likely made this decision in the hopes that appeasing Israel and its allies would allow humanitarian work in Gaza to continue.

But UNRWA still experienced critical funding cuts from donors. About 600 of its staff members were laid off, salaries in Gaza were cut by 20 percent and aid access remained blocked by Israel amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in the enclave.