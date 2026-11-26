At least five people have been killed and three others were wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russian-occupied Zaporizhia, a Russian-installed official said, as Russian forces hit Ukraine’s capital Kyiv in a ballistic missile assault.

“Following an enemy drone attack on a parking lot, five people were killed and three others wounded in the locality of Vesioloye,” Moscow-installed governor Yevgeny Balitsky wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

Earlier, Ukrainian forces hit a major Russian military base east of Moscow, damaging five aircraft used to launch missiles and bombs, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian authorities also reported repelling drone attacks in the Tuymazinsky district in the Bashkortostan region and in the city of Nevinnomyssk in the Stavropol region.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and fighting has continued despite a renewed US-backed push to end Europe’s worst conflict since World War II.

Russia has claimed the annexation of the southern region of Zaporizhia, which it partially controls, since September 2022.

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was targeted with ballistic missiles late on Wednesday, striking a shopping centre and two other buildings on the east side of the Dnipro River bisecting the city, with warnings for residents to remain in shelters still in place, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday its forces had carried out a massive overnight strike on Ukraine, hitting military-industrial facilities in Kyiv, the Interfax news agency reported.

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The Defence Ministry also said Russian forces had struck a dry cargo vessel southeast of Odesa in the Black Sea overnight, according to the news agency. The ministry alleged the ship was carrying military equipment and dual-use goods to Ukraine.

Al Jazeera’s Audrey MacAlpine, reporting from Kyiv, said the residents heard loud ballistic missile impact sounds late on Wednesday, which injured at least seven people.

“People who live in certain areas of the city that come under frequent attack, they go and spend their nights in the shelter, even before air raid sirens raise alarm,” she said. “Coming into this winter, Russia has really heightened its attacks, especially on energy facilities.”

Al Jazeera’s Yulia Shapovalova, reporting from Moscow, said Russia “is putting pressure on Kyiv’s military infrastructure, straining its air defences, and everything that can support military supply chains”.

“Russia has also been hitting power plants ahead of cold weather. The aim is to wear down morale and inflict economic damage, in addition to all these military effects,” she added.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, MacAlpine said Ukraine’s energy capacity is below 40 percent of pre-war levels, as a number of the combined heating and power plants in Kyiv and the region have repeatedly gone offline due to attacks.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and NATO chief Mark Rutte urged Russia not to “expand the war” in Ukraine, in a joint statement issued on Wednesday after meeting in Florida.

“We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible,” the statement added.

The joint appeal by Trump and Rutte comes after the US leader described Russian President Vladimir Putin as “my friend” during a meeting in China last week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken issue with Trump’s comments on Putin.

“For us, he is a killer,” Zelenskyy told CNN.