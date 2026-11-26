The Ukrainian General Staff says its forces struck an airbase in the Nizhny Novgorod region east of Moscow.

Ukrainian forces have hit a major Russian military base east of Moscow, damaging five aircraft used to launch missiles and bombs, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

Ukraine struck the Savasleyka airbase in the Nizhny Novgorod region, the General Staff said on Wednesday, adding that three MiG-31 jets were used to fire hypersonic missiles and two Su-34 fighter-bombers were damaged.

Russia did not immediately comment on the report by the General Staff, which said the Savasleyka airbase had been hit in the latest long-range attacks aimed at crippling Moscow’s war effort.

The operation followed a series of high-profile strikes by Ukrainian forces in recent days in which two Russian ships were hit in Libyan waters and a Russian vessel was struck in the Gulf of Finland.

Last week, Ukraine destroyed the road portion of Russia’s prized bridge to the Crimea peninsula after consecutive attacks.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and fighting has continued despite a renewed US-backed push to end what has become Europe’s worst conflict since World War II.

Kyiv is trying to dent Moscow’s military might as it struggles under a renewed campaign of attacks on its energy system and mounting Russian strikes on front-line cities.

Ukrainian forces are hunting Russian ballistic-missile launchers used to carry out many of those attacks, striking 16 over the past several months, Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara said this week.

Renewed Ukrainian drone attacks have cut Russian oil refineries’ processing volumes by 45 percent since late October, industry sources said this month. Kyiv has said it will stop striking Russian energy targets only when Moscow does the same.