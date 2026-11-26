Syrian forces say the attack in northeastern Syria’s city of Hasakah involved four assailants who were all killed.

A suicide attack by the ISIL (ISIS) group has killed two security personnel and wounded five others in Syria’s northeastern city of Hasakah, according to local authorities.

Four gunmen targeted an Internal Security Forces (ISF) checkpoint on Wednesday in the Mushirfa neighbourhood of Hasakah, an official statement from the governorate’s media directorate said.

All four of the assailants died in the attack, two in clashes with security forces and the other two in suicide explosions, the ISF said.

One of the suicide attackers, Syrian media reported, was riding a booby-trapped motorcycle when he detonated himself at the entrance of the post.

The deputy governor of Hasakah, Ahmed al-Hilali, vowed “to uncover the circumstances of the attack and identify the perpetrators”.

“Ensuring the safety of citizens and the stability of the region is a responsibility from which we will not waver,” al-Hilali added.

The ISF shared photos from the site on their X page, including an image of the vest they say was worn by one of the two perpetrators who was “neutralised” by the forces.

Continued attacks

A report in February by the UN said that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and two of his senior cabinet ministers were the targets of five foiled assassination attempts by ISIL over the past year.

The report did not provide specific dates as to when the foiled attacks took place, though it noted their locations in northern Aleppo, the country’s most populous province, and the southern province of Deraa.

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In October, the Interior Ministry reported that two members of Syria’s internal security forces were killed and five wounded in clashes with a suspected ISIL cell during a raid on the outskirts of Damascus.