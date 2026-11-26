Two Italians have died from their injuries in Kuwait, after being hit by falling debris as authorities said they tried to intercept incoming Iranian drones.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence said two other workers, a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani national, were also wounded in the incident, at what the ministry describes as a “vital site”.

However, Iranian state media quotes the military saying there were no offensive or military operations in the region.

“Given the history of hostile actions and the role of the Zionist regime and American forces in using false flags and regional adventures, these accusations are considered a cover for continuing evil and an attempt to increase insecurity in the region,” said Iranian military spokesperson Sardar Shekarchi.

Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed its citizens’ deaths, saying, “an explosion caused by a drone attack … occurred at a site where two Italian technicians from the company Rheinmetall Italia were working,” with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirming the victims were technicians working at an air-defence surveillance station.

“Regarding the targeting of a vital site in the country as a result of the heinous Iranian aggression, the two injured Italian nationals have died as a result of their injuries,” said Kuwait’s Defence Ministry. It had earlier said the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment while the incident caused unspecified “material damage”.

Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi said the Iranian drone attack happened while the Kuwaiti National Guard and Kuwaiti military were meeting with an Italian delegation that was visiting, including the commander general of the Italian Carabinieri, Lieutenant-General Salvatore Lungo, as well as the Italian ambassador to Kuwait.

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Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was informed of the “tragic deaths”.

“On behalf of myself and the Government, I express my deepest sorrow and extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families,” Meloni wrote on X.

Regional criticism

The countries of the Gulf region “have in one voice said an attack against one is an attack against all and have continued to condemn these attacks as a violation of sovereignty”, but we’ve seen an uptick in attacks since September, said Basravi, reporting from Doha.

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), strongly condemned Thursday’s “brutal” attack.

In a statement, Albudaiwi stressed that Iran’s continued attacks on Kuwait, targeting its vital facilities and endangering the lives of civilians, constitute a dangerous escalation and threaten regional security.

There was no immediate comment from Iran regarding the attack.

But it was in line with Tehran’s “policy change”, said Al Jazeera’s Resul Serdar, reporting from the Iranian capital.

“Increasingly we have heard from the Iranian officials … saying that this state of no war, no peace cannot remain in place forever, and Iran is working on some military options … to break the status quo,” said Serdar.

The conflict – which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February – has seen the Gulf states caught in the crossfire, with US military facilities and energy installations on their soil targeted.

The United States and Iran are in a standoff over the vital Strait of Hormuz, with the US military working to escort ships transiting the waterway in defiance of Tehran’s attempts to close the strait.

Thursday’s deadly attack comes days after Kuwait activated its air defences to counter drone strikes launched by Iran – the first since early September.