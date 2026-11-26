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As millions of people across the United States meet with famiy and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, Indigenous people and their supporters will gather in Plymouth, Massachusetts, to mark the 57th annual National Day of Mourning.

For many Indigenous people, the traditional story of Thanksgiving overlooks centuries of colonisation, land dispossession and forced displacement.

But Indigenous activists say the day is also an opportunity to highlight the issues their communities continue to face, from the fight for sovereignty and the protection of their ancestral lands to the struggle to have their voices heard throughout the year.

Here is what we know:

When are Thanksgiving and the National Day of Mourning in 2026?

In the US, Thanksgiving Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of November; this year it falls on Thursday, November 26.

In 1863, during the US Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national day of Thanksgiving to be observed on the last Thursday of November.

In 1941, Congress officially established the fourth Thursday of November as Thanksgiving Day.

The National Day of Mourning is observed on the same day. It’s an annual Indigenous-led gathering and protest held to honour Indigenous ancestors, challenge mainstream Thanksgiving narratives and draw attention to the ongoing struggles of Indigenous peoples. It was first held in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1970.

Other Indigenous-led gatherings and ceremonies take place elsewhere in the US, including the Indigenous Peoples Thanksgiving Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz Island in California.

What is the history of Thanksgiving?

The US celebration commonly goes back to the autumn of 1621, when English settlers and members of the Wampanoag came together for a three-day harvest celebration in what is now Plymouth, Massachusetts.

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But the tradition of giving thanks among Indigenous peoples goes way back before the arrival of European settlers.

“It did not take colonisation to bring a concept of Thanksgiving to this continent,” Jean-Luc Pierite, president of the North American Indian Center of Boston, told Al Jazeera.

“For Indigenous peoples, we have had our ways of feasting, of expressing gratitude, of being in community,” he said.

In November 1620, a group of 102 colonists on board the Mayflower reached present-day Massachusetts. They later established a settlement known as Plymouth on the ancestral lands of the Wampanoag people, at the site of a village known as Patuxet.

Their arrival followed a series of devastating epidemics associated with European contact that had killed many Indigenous people in the region.

In March 1621, the Wampanoag leader Ousamequin, also known as Massasoit, established an alliance with the English settlers for mutual protection.

Later that year, at least 90 Wampanoag men and about 50 English settlers took part in a harvest gathering that would later become known as the “first Thanksgiving”. The moment was documented by English settler Edward Winslow.

This meeting became part of a story of friendship and cooperation between European settlers and Indigenous peoples.

But some Indigenous activists and leaders have contested that narrative, saying it ignores the broader history of colonisation, land dispossession and displacement.

It was more than two centuries after the gathering, in 1863, that Lincoln proclaimed a national day of Thanksgiving.

The proclamation came in the middle of the American Civil War and followed a years-long campaign led by Sarah Josepha Hale, a writer and editor best known as the author of Mary Had a Little Lamb.

What does the traditional Thanksgiving story leave out?

For some, the popular Thanksgiving narrative ignores centuries of violence, land dispossession and forced displacement.

“There is a sanitised version of history in which settlers and Indigenous peoples come together and share a meal,” Pierite said.

He said that this portrayal overlooks the loss of Indigenous lands and lives over the past 400 years.

As European settlements expanded, the Indigenous peoples lost enormous parts of their traditional lands through war, forced relocation and broken treaties.

In 1830, President Andrew Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act, which led to the forced displacement of tens of thousands of Indigenous peoples from their homelands.

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Later legislation broadened the reservation system and permitted ownership of tribal lands by non-Indigenous people. Indigenous landholdings declined from about 138 million acres (56 million hectares) in 1887 to 48 million acres (19 million hectares) in 1934.

“More than 400 years after the arrival of the Mayflower, Indigenous people are still denied basic human rights and full control of their own homelands,” Kisha James, co-leader of the United American Indians of New England (UAINE), who is Aquinnah Wampanoag and Oglala Lakota, said in a statement.

What is the National Day of Mourning, and why did it begin?

The National Day of Mourning was first held in 1970 after Wamsutta Frank James, an Aquinnah Wampanoag activist, was invited to speak at an event marking the 350th anniversary of the Pilgrims’ arrival.

After the organisers objected to his speech on the history of violence, land seizure and treatment of Indigenous peoples, James refused to deliver a different version.

Instead, Indigenous people and their supporters gathered in Plymouth on Thanksgiving Day, starting what would become an annual protest.

The gathering, organised by the United American Indians of New England (UAINE), has since become a day of remembrance, resistance and advocacy for Indigenous rights.

Today, James’s granddaughter, Kisha James, is a co-leader of UAINE.

“We are still facing many of the issues that our elders talked about in 1970 at the first National Day of Mourning,” she said in a statement ahead of this year’s gathering.

Pierite said the gathering has grown over the years, attracting both Indigenous and non-Indigenous participants.

“We’re seeing thousands of people gather with us, whether they are Indigenous or not,” he said.

How does the National Day of Mourning relate to other Indigenous struggles around the world?

Pierite said the gathering has also become a platform for expressing solidarity with Indigenous peoples and other communities around the world.

Since October 7, 2023, when a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel was followed by Israel’s war on Gaza, Palestinian speakers have been invited to participate in the National Day of Mourning and speak about their experiences, he said.

He drew parallels between the displacement of Indigenous peoples in the US and Palestinian demands for the right of return, as well as the Indigenous Land Back movement.

“We see these different causes in a very interconnected way,” he said.

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“The histories that we have experienced, the suffering that we have experienced, we see that reflected in what is going on in the world today,” Pierite added.

Mahtowin Munro, co-leader of UAINE, said this year’s gathering would also express solidarity with Indigenous communities opposing mining, pipelines, resource extraction and large dams on their lands.

“From Peru to British Columbia, from Boston to the Amazon, Indigenous peoples are defending their sovereignty, calling for land back, and insisting that nothing should happen on their lands without their freely given consent,” Munro said in a statement.

“Indigenous solidarity and resistance are international.”

Why do Indigenous activists call for recognition beyond Thanksgiving?

For some, Thanksgiving also highlights a broader issue: the attention their communities receive around this time of the year and how often their struggles are not recognised during the rest of the year.

“This is a bit of a pain point for our communities because often … we get relegated to the months of October and November,” Pierite said.

He said a lot of the attention is centred around commemorations such as Indigenous Peoples’ Day and the National Day of Mourning. While these occasions help raise public awareness, he said, what’s needed is for people to be more aware of Indigenous issues all year round.

“Our issues are yearlong,” he said.

Pierite also highlighted the role of Indigenous peoples in addressing climate change and protecting the environment, saying their voices often struggle to be heard against corporate interests.

“We really need to have these types of platforms and this type of coalition building … so that everybody in the world can build a just and sustainable future,” he said.

James also called for greater recognition of Indigenous perspectives on environmental issues.

“We call on non-Native people to listen to Indigenous voices, especially about how to address the climate crisis,” she said in a statement.

How are Indigenous communities marking the day in 2026?

In Plymouth, Massachusetts, Indigenous people and their supporters are expected to gather at noon (17:00 GMT) near the statue of Massasoit on Cole’s Hill for the 57th annual National Day of Mourning.

According to UAINE, this year’s gathering will highlight issues including missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people, federal funding cuts, Indigenous sovereignty and environmental protection.

On the West Coast, the International Indian Treaty Council (IITC) is holding its annual Indigenous Peoples Thanksgiving Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, California.

The gathering commemorates the Indigenous occupation of Alcatraz from 1969 to 1971, which helped galvanise the Indigenous rights movement in the US.

Organisers said the gathering honours the resistance of Indigenous ancestors and expresses gratitude for the survival of Indigenous peoples, cultures and ways of life.

Other communities mark this time of year through family gatherings, community meals and expressions of gratitude.

In Washington state, for example, elders of the Muckleshoot Tribe gathered on November 16 for an annual meal celebrating family, friendship and community.