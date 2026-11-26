UK sanctions Iran-backed group and its leaders, accusing them of undermining stability in the Middle East.

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London, United Kingdom – The United Kingdom has slapped sanctions on Yemen’s Houthis and four of their senior leaders after accusing the Iran-backed group of renewed “aggression” inside Yemen and attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis have escalated attacks on Saudi Arabia, targeting the financial district in Riyadh this week, as they engage in a civil war with Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

Fighting has escalated since July as a 2022 United Nations-brokered ceasefire collapsed. Since then, the Houthis have captured the Red Sea port of Mocha and the island of Mayyun, extending control over the Red Sea in a setback to the Saudi-backed government.

The war erupted after the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, forcing President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee. Saudi Arabia intervened in support of the Hadi government as it saw the Iran-backed group’s rise in neighbouring Yemen as a security threat.

The UK government announced its sanctions on Tuesday, accusing the Houthis of undermining peace and security in Yemen and the region. It froze assets and placed travel bans on the group and its leaders, including Interior Minister Abdulkarim Amir al-Din Hussein al-Houthi and Security and Intelligence chief Abdul Hakim Hashem Ali al-Khaiwani.

Chief prosecutor Sarim al-Din Mufadal, who has been accused of perpetrating “sexual violence, including rape and torture”, also faces an asset freeze and travel ban.

UK’s interests in the Middle East

“The Houthis’ renewed aggression targeting our partners and innocent civilians is unacceptable, and they must be held to account,” said UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, who linked the sanctions to attacks on shipping in the Bab al-Mandeb strait in the Red Sea, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

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“Today’s measures send a clear message to the Houthis – we will always act in support of British values and interests,” he said in a statement.

The British move comes nearly a month after it decided to deploy fighter jets to defend Saudi Arabia, a close ally going back decades that has increasingly come under missile and drone attacks in recent weeks.

Britain also sent Tornado fighters to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990, according to the Royal Air Force Museum.

The Houthis have also targeted oil installations and a major pipeline that helped Saudi Arabia export its oil while Iran essentially blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a global oil chokepoint. Tehran said it has blocked the vital waterway, through which most of the Gulf oil and natural gas passes, in response to the US-Israel war on Iran.

The UK has naval and logistics bases in the neighbouring Gulf nations of Bahrain and Oman. In May, it agreed a free trade deal with the six Gulf Cooperation Council states.

‘To turn the screw on the Houthis’

Thomas Juneau, an associate fellow with Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa Programme, said the sanctions were imposed during a diplomatic push by Riyadh.

“Saudi Arabia has been asking other countries to list the Houthis as a terrorist entity, to turn the screw on the Houthis and to help in its campaign against the group,” he told Al Jazeera.

The sanctions, Ahmed Nagi from the International Crisis Group (ICG) said, are “intended to send a political message about where the UK stands on the current escalation and the Houthi actions”.

In January 2024, the UK and the United States jointly sanctioned four Houthi figures, including the group’s defence minister and naval commander, over attacks on Red Sea shipping, and a month later, a second package targeted the Quds Force, the overseas unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The same month, the UK joined the US in carrying out air strikes on Houthi positions over attacks on ships in the Red Sea, which had disrupted maritime trade. The Houthis had imposed a ban on ships linked to Israel from passing through the waterway in response to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

The Houthis are already under a UN arms embargo, and London is now “going further”, Nagi, who is a senior Yemen analyst at the ICG, said.

This month, the UN Security Council renewed its Yemen sanctions regime until November 2027 through a UK-led resolution.

Raiman al-Hamdani, a Yemeni researcher and analyst, said the UK, as the Security Council’s lead on Yemen, had helped shape that regime and “this latest step continues a longstanding policy rather than breaking from it.”

‘Largely symbolic’

But Nagi called the UK move “largely symbolic”.

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“The four Houthi leaders targeted by the sanctions are unlikely to travel to the UK or hold assets there, so the practical impact will probably be limited.”

Al-Hamdani said the group’s income comes “largely from the black market, smuggling, taxation of local businesses and control of ports and customs, none of which a UK asset freeze touches”.

“The missile and drone programme hasn’t slowed despite years of UN, US, EU and UK listings,” he added.

Juneau from Chatham House agreed the sanctions would not change Houthi behaviour soon but said that while sanctions by individual countries other than the US have little effect alone, they can matter collectively, which is why Saudi Arabia is pressing as many countries as possible to act.

He also pointed to the Houthis’ growing influence in the Red Sea, which has concerned Saudi Arabia as well as its Western allies.

The British foreign secretary on Tuesday pointed out how Houthi actions in the Red Sea were “driving up the cost of living for the British people” and “undermining the stability of the Middle East”.

Analysts pointed out that the UK government statement is silent on the other parties to the war – the Yemeni government forces and Saudi Arabia – even as it said the Houthis’ “reckless aggression is responsible for this conflict”.

Nagi said the omission reflected how London sees the war.

“From London’s perspective, the Houthis are the ones attacking Saudi Arabia and escalating the conflict, rather than the other way around,” he said.

Juneau was blunter. “Sanctions are always political. You sanction your opponents. You don’t sanction your partners or friends,” he said.

Humanitarian concerns

Niku Jafarnia, a Yemen researcher at Human Rights Watch, expressed concerns that the sanctions would impact aid organisations engaged in humanitarian work in Houthi-held areas.

“As Yemen relies heavily on imports, curbs affecting commercial goods could also push up food prices,” she told Al Jazeera.

“The sanctions really can have quite devastating impacts for the populations living in territories under Houthi control, even if that’s not what the UK intends by the sanctions,” she warned.

This is the case even though the UK’s sanctions already include a humanitarian exception covering aid and other activities that meet basic human needs, she said.

Moreover, the UK has not proscribed the Houthis under “antiterrorism” laws despite its other Western allies – the US, Canada and Australia – designating the Iran-backed group as a “terrorist” organisation.

Juneau called the aid agencies’ fear that proscription could hamper humanitarian deliveries “a valid concern” although some people argued the Houthis’ diversion of aid has already made such work extremely difficult.

The Houthis have repeatedly denied that they have diverted humanitarian aid.

Al-Hamdani said sanctions have not forced the Houthis to change their tactics. They do not “appear to respond to human rights criticism or listings”, he said, adding that the group “tends to treat detainees and abuses as bargaining chips to strengthen its negotiating position and demands”.

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Rather, he said, sanctions “risk deepening polarisation and closing off the political settlement the war needs”.