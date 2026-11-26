The parade, which marks its 100th edition, got a last-minute rain check ahead of heavy gusts on Thursday.

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New York City is famous for its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, a procession of towering helium balloons, elaborate floats and marching bands.

But on Wednesday, organisers in the United States announced that this year’s edition has been postponed because of an East Coast storm that threatens turbulent weather.

It was rescheduled for Saturday instead, right after Black Friday, a day when retailers traditionally offer holiday shopping and discount prices.

The annual parade is sponsored by Macy’s, a New York-based department store brand, and Saturday’s event will be its 100th Thanksgiving procession.

“While we are heartbroken that our parade was postponed, the safety of our participants and spectators is and always will be our top priority,” Will Coss, Macy’s executive producer, said in a Wednesday news conference.

“ We’re saddened by the shift, but we’re optimistic about our opportunity to deliver the most spectacular 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the best and biggest parade in our history.”

The parade, founded in 1924, was cancelled three times during World War II, but this year marks the first time it was postponed.

The event’s signature balloons were already being inflated on Wednesday when Macy’s announced the delay.

The decision came amid warnings issued by the National Weather Service of lashing winds and possible coastal flooding for the New York City area.

Gusts are forecast to reach up to 97 km/h, and rainfall of 2.5 to 5cm is expected from Thursday into Friday. A high wind warning is also in effect from 10am local time (15:00 GMT) Thursday through 1am (6:00 GMT) Friday.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani described the decision as tough but necessary given the forecast.

“I know that this change of plans will cause inconveniences. Yet safety has to come first,” he said at Wednesday’s news conference. “On Saturday, when balloons climb into the sky, every New Yorker and everyone visiting will be able to take in a show that is both truly spectacular and also safe.”

The holiday extravaganza typically draws more than 3.5 million spectators along its Manhattan route, according to New York City authorities. It is also broadcast nationwide.

For many Americans, the parade is a fixture of Thanksgiving, and the postponement marks a break with a familiar holiday ritual.

NBC, the television network that airs the annual parade, said it would instead broadcast a repeat of the 2025 edition on Thursday.

It remains unclear whether the full roster of performers scheduled for the parade will continue to perform on Saturday. According to Macy’s website, singers like Raye and Wyclef Jean were scheduled to headline, as were actors and Broadway stars like Leslie Odom Jr and Anthony Ramos.

New floats include a five-storey-tall balloon of the cartoon character Bluey wearing a crown, and a 17-meter-long version of the beagle Snoopy carrying his bird sidekick Woodstock.

There will also be a blue hippopotamus, a nod to the balloon that floated off from the 1931 parade and was lost.

Mamdani assured New Yorkers that the parade route would be safe once the storm passes on Saturday, thanks to a surge of law enforcement.

“ There will be an expanded police presence this Saturday along the route, and the [New York Police Department] is fully prepared for an event of this magnitude, just as they have been prepared for the 99 parades that preceded this,” Mamdani said.

“I want to make clear that there are no known specific or credible threats to the parade at this time.”

The festivities are slated to begin at 8:30am local time (13:30 GMT).