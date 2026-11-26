As Sri Lanka’s Tamil separatists fought a deadly war, they also killed hundreds of Muslims. Now, 36 years later, skeletal remains are offering clues to those massacres — and a path to closure.

Kattankudy, Sri Lanka — Fouzul Hinaya has lived for 36 years with the memories of two brothers who were killed in an often-forgotten chapter of Sri Lanka’s brutal civil war.

Now, the 60-year-old sees a flicker of hope. She no longer hopes for justice, but is praying that she might be able to at least bury her brothers with Muslim rituals. “I need to give [them] a dignified burial,” she said, speaking from her home in this eastern coastal city.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, were killed in the war between Tamil rebels fighting for an independent homeland and Sri Lankan forces, which began in 1983 and ended with the Tamil fighters being defeated in 2009. The Sri Lankan military has long faced accusations of war crimes committed against the country’s Tamil population.

The government and many in the nation’s Sinhala majority, meanwhile, have pointed to the bombings and assassinations carried out by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in cities and villages across Sri Lanka. The LTTE killed then Sri Lankan President Ranasinghe Premadasa in 1993, and before that, Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who had previously sent Indian troops to help crush the Tamil rebels.

But the LTTE also carried out massacres of Sri Lankan Muslims in the early 1990s, starting with targeted killings in the eastern towns of Kurukkalmadam, Kattankudy and Eravur. In many cases, Muslims who were initially abducted never returned. Hundreds of bodies have never been recovered.

Then, last month, a court-appointed archaeological team found skeletal remains bearing cut marks in a Kurukkalmadam mass grave, according to Muazzam Mubarak, the lawyer who represents the victims’ families in the court.

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“The priority now is to establish whose remains they are, determine what happened, and keep the families informed,” said Zacky Fouz, assistant professor in the department of political science at International Islamic University of Malaysia.

Among those waiting for a phone call is Hinaya.

The final journeys

Hinaya was one of six siblings. Fouzul Ameer and Abdur Rauff were younger brothers who helped their father, Hayath Mohamed, a logger whose income wasn’t steady, earn enough to support the family.

Ameer used to visit Akkaraipattu, a southeastern town 58km from their home town, to sell readymade garments. On a morning in July, 1990, Ameer packed his bags for that trip. “I never thought this would be his final visit”, Hinaya told Al Jazeera.

While he was returning to Kattankudy, the LTTE stopped him near Kurukkalmadam. Dozens, including Ameer, were gunned down — the death estimates vary from 60 to about 150 people.

For Sri Lanka’s Muslim population, the massacre was a turning point. Sinhalese make up 75 percent of the country’s population, while Tamils and Muslims constitute 15 and 10 percent respectively. Up until the Kurukkalmadam massacre, the LTTE had often abducted Muslims for ransom, using the money it received to fund its fighting. At its peak, the LTTE controlled almost a quarter of Sri Lanka.

Now, it was no longer Muslim money the Tamil rebels were after. They wanted blood.

In August 1990, a month later, the LTTE killed at least 300 Muslims in two mosques in the eastern towns of Kattankudy and Eravur. At the time when Ameer was killed, Abdur Rauff, another of Hinaya’s brothers, was working in a shop in the north of the country.

He returned home to join his grieving family. Days later, he set out from home with a push cart to buy provisions from the nearby town of Batticaloa.

But he was abducted by the LTTE and was never found again. He is presumed dead.

In 2016, Sri Lanka set up an Office on Missing Persons, an independent department to research the fate of missing and disappeared people. Hinaya lodged a complaint with the office, like hundreds of others from all the ethnic groups whose loved ones had been missing since the start of the civil war.

She wondered: could the mass graves that were being searched yield clues? And what’s next?

“Where the evidence supports criminal charges, the authorities should pursue them”, Fouz of the International Islamic University told Al Jazeera.

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But with the mass killings, the LTTE took more than lives — it also ruptured a carefully preserved bond between Sri Lankan Tamils and Muslims.

A mass expulsion

In 1987, after Sri Lanka entered into an agreement with India, a contingent of India’s military was deployed to the country. They were officially there as peacekeepers to help implement a peace deal between Colombo and the LTTE. But they were soon the target of mistrust from both sides.

During their stint in Sri Lanka, residents of several Tamil and Muslim villages in Mullaitivu, part of the Northern Province, were forced to vacate their homes so Indian troops could set up camps there.

“This was our first displacement,” recalled Mohamed Rizni, now 59, who was ejected from his home with his family. But by early 1990, the Indian military departed from Sri Lanka. Rizni and others returned to their villages. “Tamils and Muslims were in harmony. We were like one family and we returned to our villages,” he told Al Jazeera.

That changed in October 1990. “The LTTE gathered all the Muslims in their villages in the Northern Province and informed them to leave the province within two days,” Rizni said.

Rizni was shocked. “We never posed a challenge to Tamils. We just made 5 percent of the Northern Province, while Tamils made more than 90 percent,” he said.

In October 1990, the LTTE forcibly expelled the entire Muslim population of the Northern Province, estimated between 75,000 and 100,000. They were not allowed to take anything with them except clothes. They moved to other parts of the country as refugees. Decades later, Rizni still remembers what the family lost to the LTTE: The rebels took 99 buffaloes, 42 cows, a four-acre coconut estate, an eight-acre paddy field, a house and a grocery shop.

Pursuing justice

Fouz said the LTTE’s attacks on Muslims showed the exclusionary character of its vision of a Tamil homeland.

“The movement claimed the north and east as a Tamil homeland, yet these provinces were also home to long-established Muslim communities with their own political aspirations and claims to land and belonging,” Fouz told Al Jazeera.

He pointed to the contradiction in the LTTE’s claim to be fighting against Sinhala majoritarianism by reproducing “that same logic of exclusion in its treatment of Muslims”.

In 2009, Sri Lanka crushed the LTTE, bringing the three-decade-old civil war to an end. According to United Nations estimates, nearly 40,000 civilians were killed in the final stage of the war in the Northern Province.

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After the war, many Muslim refugees resettled in their villages in the north.

Yet Fouz, the academic, and Rizni, the survivor of two rounds of displacement, said that Sri Lanka had not yet carried out any comprehensive resettlement.

Riyas Farook, a parliamentarian from the ruling National People’s Power alliance, described the killing and the forced expulsion of Muslims in 1990 as serious crimes against humanity.

“No political struggle or ethnic demand can justify killing innocent people or forcing families to leave their homes,” Farook told Al Jazeera.

Farook said he expected authorities would conduct a proper and independent investigation, identify the victims and establish the facts unearthed from the Kurukkalmadam mass grave.

“We fully understand the difficulties faced by northern Muslim families who were forced to leave their homes,” he told Al Jazeera. “Our responsibility is not only to help them return, but also to ensure that they can rebuild their lives with dignity.”

Ultimately, Rizni said, he hoped that the traditional harmony that once marked Muslim-Tamil ties could be revived. “Tamils and Muslims will always have a good relationship. Muslims will not forget the expulsion.”

But for what the LTTE did to Muslims, “we will not blame the Tamils,” he told Al Jazeera.

The Kurukkalmadam mass grave excavation offers one pathway to that closure, Fouz suggested. “How the authorities follow through at Kurukkalmadam,” he said, “will determine whether Sri Lankan Muslims can finally get what they’ve long waited for: answers.”